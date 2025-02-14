Ripon Cathedral withdraws controversial £8 million plan to build new annexe

Campaigners have welcomed a decision by Ripon Cathedral to withdraw its controversial plans for a new £8 million annexe.

The decision comes just weeks before the scheme, which would have seen a café, gift shop, song school, additional storage space and new toilets built on Minster Gardens, was due to be debated by North Yorkshire councillors.

The cathedral chapter said it was withdrawing its planning application after the scheme failed to get the backing of Ripon City Council.

It added in a statement issued today (February 14): “We believe, as we always have, that our development must be part of a wider agreed plan for the city.

“This includes creating a Cathedral Quarter, which would deliver wider benefits to the city and county.

“As a result, central to the development of our plans for the annex has been a belief that we were working within the neighbourhood plan (adopted after a local referendum) to create that Cathedral Quarter.

“However, we were saddened that Ripon City Council did not support the proposed annex in its December meeting, despite the many eloquent arguments placed before them and the amendments that had been made to retain the beech tree.”

The chapter said the debate surrounding the annexe had been “challenging and difficult for everyone, but especially for cathedral staff and supporters”.

It added: “The intention in withdrawing the current application is to allow the further development and amendment of our plans to be discussed constructively and positively, balancing the many complex constraints and opportunities.

“We now look to work constructively with North Yorkshire Council and Ripon City Council on how the essential needs of the cathedral can be met and will be asking them to share their vision for how the Cathedral Quarter will be developed.”

The plans have divided opinion within Ripon and the surrounding area.

Revised plans were drawn up amid public anger about the destruction of 11 trees to make way for the annexe.

The changed proposal would have seen 12 trees removed, but one heritage beech tree saved and 23 new trees planted in mitigation.

Hundreds of people on both sides of the argument have submitted comments to the council.

The Save Our Trees group which was formed to fight the plans welcomed the decision to withdraw the application.

A spokesperson added: “It is a vindication for campaigners who have tirelessly fought for the past two years to protect the local park against a large development and developer.

“In a sense, it is unfortunate that the proposal has not been rejected by the council, but has been withdrawn by the applicant, which avoids the scrutiny and judgement of the planning councillors.

“We hope that this does not mean a renewed attempt once the media spotlight moves on.”

Announcing the withdrawal, the cathedral chapter said it wanted to clarify that all costs for developing the annexe proposals had been covered by fundraising from supporters.