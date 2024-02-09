Ripon Cathedral announces next steps for its controversial £8 million plan to build new annexe
The cathedral “paused” its planning application to North Yorkshire Council last month following opposition from campaigners and local businesses.
According to a document published today, senior figures at the cathedral still appear committed to the extension — which it now says would cost £8m.
However, a spokesperson said it hopes that through the consultation events it can identify areas of “creative thinking” with possible amendments made to the plans.
They said at present, the cathedral has not yet found an alternative to chopping down eleven trees.
But it added the future of a veteran beech tree “remains open”.
A Q&A on its website answers some of the key questions posed by critics of the scheme.
These include its potential impact on businesses and whether the annexe could be built elsewhere within the footprint of the cathedral.
It maintains the annexe is crucial to offer 21st century facilities whilst safeguarding the future of its choir.
The proposed new song school and cafe would be built next to the cathedral on an area called Minster Gardens.
Local businesses have said it will take trade away from them and there have been protests against the felling of the trees.
A spokesperson said: “It is hoped that a pause in the planning application to allow for additional consultation will prompt a genuine exchange of views, the sharing of informed ideas and the constructive discussion of concerns raised.”
Drop-in events will be held at the cathedral with dates and times below.
One event on Thursday, March 7, from 9am-12pm, will take place at Ripon Town Hall.
February
Monday 12 – 3pm till 5pm
Thursday 15 – 10am till 12pm
Saturday 17 – 1pm till 2.30pm
Tuesday 20 - 5pm till 7pm
Thursday 22 – 2pm till 4pm
Friday 23 – 10.30am till 12.30pm
Monday 26 – 10am till 12pm
Wednesday 28 – 10am till 12pm
March
Saturday 2 – 2pm till 4pm
Tuesday 5 – 5pm till 7pm
Thursday 7 – 2 till 4pm
Friday 8 – 10.30am till 12.30pm
Monday 11 – 3pm till 5pm
Wednesday 13 – 10am till 12pm
Friday 15 – 10.30am till 12.30pm
Monday 18 – 5pm till 7pm
Tuesday 19 – 3pm till 5pm
Sunday 24 – 1pm till 3pm
Monday 25 – 3pm till 5pm
Wednesday 27 – 12pm till 2pm
Thursday 28 – 1pm till 3pm