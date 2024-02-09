Ripon Cathedral announces next steps for its controversial £8 million plan to build new annexe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The cathedral “paused” its planning application to North Yorkshire Council last month following opposition from campaigners and local businesses.

According to a document published today, senior figures at the cathedral still appear committed to the extension — which it now says would cost £8m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, a spokesperson said it hopes that through the consultation events it can identify areas of “creative thinking” with possible amendments made to the plans.

Ripon Cathedral will host drop-in events where people can ask questions regarding its plan to build a new annexe

They said at present, the cathedral has not yet found an alternative to chopping down eleven trees.

But it added the future of a veteran beech tree “remains open”.

A Q&A on its website answers some of the key questions posed by critics of the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These include its potential impact on businesses and whether the annexe could be built elsewhere within the footprint of the cathedral.

It maintains the annexe is crucial to offer 21st century facilities whilst safeguarding the future of its choir.

The proposed new song school and cafe would be built next to the cathedral on an area called Minster Gardens.

Local businesses have said it will take trade away from them and there have been protests against the felling of the trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “It is hoped that a pause in the planning application to allow for additional consultation will prompt a genuine exchange of views, the sharing of informed ideas and the constructive discussion of concerns raised.”

You can read the Q&A in full by clicking HERE

Drop-in events will be held at the cathedral with dates and times below.

One event on Thursday, March 7, from 9am-12pm, will take place at Ripon Town Hall.

February

Monday 12 – 3pm till 5pm

Thursday 15 – 10am till 12pm

Saturday 17 – 1pm till 2.30pm

Tuesday 20 - 5pm till 7pm

Thursday 22 – 2pm till 4pm

Friday 23 – 10.30am till 12.30pm

Monday 26 – 10am till 12pm

Wednesday 28 – 10am till 12pm

March

Saturday 2 – 2pm till 4pm

Tuesday 5 – 5pm till 7pm

Thursday 7 – 2 till 4pm

Friday 8 – 10.30am till 12.30pm

Monday 11 – 3pm till 5pm

Wednesday 13 – 10am till 12pm

Friday 15 – 10.30am till 12.30pm

Monday 18 – 5pm till 7pm

Tuesday 19 – 3pm till 5pm

Sunday 24 – 1pm till 3pm

Monday 25 – 3pm till 5pm

Wednesday 27 – 12pm till 2pm