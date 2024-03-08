Revealed: Revised version of controversial £12m Gateway project in Harrogate town centre will happen this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The revised version on the ‘active travel’ scheme for the town’s Station Parade area agreed by North Yorkshire Council’s executive in November is set to receive final funding approval from The West Yorkshire Combined Authority next Thursday.

Part of a total £44.6 million package of measures to enhance access to transport hubs in town centres in Selby and Skipton, as well as Harrogate, preparatory work ahead of construction will then begin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scaled-back Gateway project in Harrogate will see pedestrian improvements along Station Parade, including raised crossings and signal junction improvements, a bus lane from Bower Road into the bus station and a south-bound segregated cycle lane.

Date set for work on £12m Gateway project - Harrogate’s Station Parade area, where alternative improvements are proposed. (Picture contributed)

But, after nearly five years of public debate which saw Harrogate’s business leaders come out against the original proposals by North Yorkshire Council, Station Parade will remain two lanes and there will be no changes to James Street.

The scheme will also see public realm improvements to One Arch and Station Square and new cycle parking at the railway station.

Subject to the approval of The West Yorkshire Combined Authority, construction is due to start in September and take one year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Coun Keane Duncan, said: “We welcome the Combined Authority’s proposal to support the transformative, revised schemes in Harrogate, Selby and Skipton.

“The plans have been revised to ensure we focus on the elements which gathered the most public support.

“After cross-party discussions, there has been significant change to the schemes, particularly in Harrogate, with the most controversial elements no longer moving forward.

“We will soon begin preparatory work ahead of construction starting. This is a very exciting time for the regeneration of all three town centres.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad