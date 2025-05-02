REVEALED: Liberal Democrats take control of new Harrogate Town Council in decisive win
There were loud cheers at today’s count at Harrogate Convention Centre as the results were announced, with the party taking 15 of the 19 single-councillor wards.
The Conservatives won two wards, with Reform winning one and the remaining ward taken by an independent candidate.
Felix Andrew was the Liberal Democrat campaign manager for the election campaign.
He said: “It’s a resounding victory there’s no doubt about it.
“It’s very exciting and gives us the mandate to fight for Harrogate.
"The message that we put across in the campaign is that we want to giving a voice for Harrogate.
“Something that really resonated on the doorsteps was that it was only the Liberal Democrats that could stand up to North Yorkshire Council.
“We now have a platform to do that for the people of Harrogate.”
Mr Andrew said an issue that was mentioned “again and again” by voters was the annual £170,000 levy for the use of the ‘Harrogate’ name by Harrogate Spring Water, which is paid to North Yorkshire Council.
He said: “We want to see that money come back to Harrogate Town Council.
"It’s a drop in the ocean for North Yorkshire but it can make a big difference to the town council budget.”
North Yorkshire Council executive member Michael Harrison was one of the two Conservatives to win a seat on the new authority.
But it needed a recount for the councillor to be declared the winner of the Saltergate ward, which he took from Lib Dem candidate Nathaniel Slater by just two votes.
Commenting on his party’s showing at the Harrogate election, Councillor Harrison said there had been a “national slant” to the voting, adding that he looked forward to being a Conservative holding the Liberal Democrats to account.
He said: “This is a unique situation for Harrogate that requires enthusiasm, intelligence and a willingness to work with other parties for the benefit of people of Harrogate.
“It’s a new council – What are they going to do? Are they going to work with North Yorkshire Council or at they just going to criticise?”
The Conservatives and Liberal Democrats had candidates standing in all 19 wards, with Reform having 18, the Green Party 14, Labour eight and two independents.
Although Reform won just one division, they came second in seven wards.
The election took place following the launch of the unitary North Yorkshire Council and the abolition of the county’s town and borough councils in 2023.
This left only Harrogate and Scarborough without a second tier of local government, with town and parish councils already established elsewhere in the county.
The Harrogate Town Council election results:
Bilton Grange Ward
ALLARDYCE David Lindsay – Liberal Democrat – 388
BENTLEY Sharon – The Conservative Party – 134
LAWRENCE John – Reform UK – 275
WORRALL Tamsin – Green Party – 103
Bilton Woodfield Ward
CHAMBERLAIN Ian Stuart – Liberal Democrat – 268
EATON James David Edwin – Green Party – 82
GOODALL David Michael Thornton – Reform UK – 344
REEVE-BURNETT Rebecca – The Conservative Party – 127
Central Ward
EVANS Susan – Green Party – 90
HOBKINSON John – Labour Party – 58
SHRAGO Jonathan – The Conservative Party – 293
STOTT Paula – Liberal Democrat – 358
SWALES Helen Jane – Reform UK – 156
Coppice Valley Ward
ADELEKE Rachel Catherine – Green Party – 66
BARRATT Louis – The Conservative Party – 140
GELBER Christopher Julian – Reform UK – 200
HOLBREY Toby – Labour Party – 82
WILDMORE Austin – Liberal Democrat – 325
Duchy Ward
DE WET Tracey Joan – Reform UK – 182
MURPHY Anthony – The Conservative Party – 366
THOMPSON Josy – Liberal Democrat – 451
Fairfax Ward
FRENDT Bob – Reform UK – 186
RIGBY Bill – Green Party – 62
TRAVENA Jennifer – Liberal Democrat – 417
WINTER Innes – The Conservative Party – 84
Harlow Ward
DIXON Graham – Liberal Democrat – 435
HARRISON Jack – Labour Party – 51
LUPTON Dan – Reform UK – 162
SAEED Suzanne – Green Party – 90
WEST Douglas – The Conservative Party – 363
High Harrogate Ward
ALDRED Chris – Liberal Democrat – 323
DE WET Peter Eugene – Reform UK – 145
MURPHY Kim – The Conservative Party – 170
TAYLER Reg – Green Party – 174
Hookstone Ward
CHARTERS Gilly – Green Party – 248
HUNTER Tim – The Conservative Party – 241
TIMOTHY Andrew David – Liberal Democrat – 333
Kingsley Ward
CAVEN Josie – Liberal Democrat – 377
HARDCASTLE Ian Graham – Reform UK – 254
MARTIN Thomas – The Conservative Party – 109
WATT Chris – Labour Party – 196
New Park Ward
ARMSBY Judy – Green Party – 82
LUMBY Sue – The Conservative Party – 78
PARKER Kevin Peter – Reform UK – 222
SLATER Monika – Liberal Democrat – 297
Oatlands Ward
HARTLEY David – Reform UK – 186
JACKSON Elizabeth – The Conservative Party – 410
MARSHALL Howard Lloyd – Liberal Democrat – 287
WEBB Jo – Green Party – 351
Old Bilton Ward
BENTLEY Neil – The Conservative Party – 121
BROWN Sheila – Reform UK – 237
DUNN Christopher – Local – 47
HASLAM Paul – Independent – 397
KEMPSTON-PARKES Drew – Liberal Democrat – 235
Pannal Ward
MANN John – The Conservative Party – 148
SWALES Jonathan Mark – Reform UK – 67
WARR Mark Julian – Liberal Democrat – 221
Saltergate Ward
CHARTERS Ian – Green Party – 34
GREEN Jacqueline Mary – Reform UK – 133
HARRISON Michael – The Conservative Party – 152
SLATER Nathaniel Paul – Liberal Democrat – 150
St Georges Ward
FORD Christine Elaine – Reform UK – 113
JACKSON Steven – The Conservative Party – 391
POSKITT Viv – Liberal Democrat – 689
RICKARD Andrew – Green Party – 68
ZIGMOND Andrew Morris – Labour Party – 43
Starbeck Ward
BROWN Tony – Reform UK – 222
FOXALL Pat – Labour Party – 58
HOLMES Chrissie – Liberal Democrat – 394
SMITH Sophie Elizabeth – Green Party – 64
WARBURTON Luke – The Conservative Party – 71
Stray Ward
BURKE Helen – Labour Party – 58
LYELL Edward – The Conservative Party – 299
MILNE Patrick Francis – Liberal Democrat – 526
SMITHSON Jack William – Reform UK – 189
STRAUSS Roland – Green Party – 191
Valley Gardens Ward
ENNIS John – The Conservative Party – 339
HARTNESS Paul Gerard – Reform UK – 144
METCALFE Edward – Liberal Democrat – 549
WILLIAMSON Andrew – Labour Party – 69
