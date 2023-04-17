Revealed: Harrogate's first new mayor since local government reorganisation and why civic traditions will survive

Power may have transferred to the new, larger North Yorkshire Council earlier this month following local government reorganisation but a new Harrogate mayor has just been selected to ensure the town's civic traditions are still carried out.

Under the new system, Harrogate county councillors now choose a ‘Charter Mayor’ for the town from among the ‘Charter Trustees’ who are the councillors elected for the Harrogate wards in May of last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors decided to elect Coun Michael Harrison to be the new position

Harrogate county councillor Michael Harrison is made the first 'Charter Mayor'.

Harrison was elected to the council in 2004 and represents the Killinghall, Hampsthwaite and Saltergate division.

He lives in Saltergate and is North Yorkshire Council’s executive member responsible for adult social care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the announcement, Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, Andrew Jones, was on hand to congratulate the new Mayor saying: "“I have known Michael for many years and worked alongside him on many community issues.

"Although the district has had a mayoralty for many years, this is a new role.

"I know Michael will ensure that our civic and ceremonial traditions, many of which – like remembrance – are held dear by local people, are carried out with dignity and respect.”

The role of the charter trustees and the new charter mayor is described in a report to councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says: “The main duties of Charter Trustees are to ensure the continuation of the civic and ceremonial traditions of the town through the appointment of a Charter Mayor and Deputy Charter Mayor.

"The Charter Trustees Regulations 2009 provide that any historic property of the borough of Harrogate which relates to the Charter Trustee area shall transfer to the Charter Trustees.

"An inventory of all such historic property, such as the mayoral chain, has been produced which the Charter Trustees shall be responsible for maintaining.”