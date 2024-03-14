REVEALED: Funding approved for £12.1 million Harrogate Station Gateway project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Construction is due to start in September and will take one year, according to North Yorkshire Council.

The bulk of the funding has come from the government’s Transforming Cities Fund but the money is being administered through the combined authority as it won the initial bid.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin chaired a meeting of the combined authority earlier which agreed to fund just over £11m towards the Harrogate scheme.

It was one of several Yorkshire transport bids that were approved and there was no discussion on the specifics of the project.

However, a report prepared ahead of the meeting described the Harrogate scheme as poor value for money due to increased costs and the fact that the original vision has been scaled back.

This was due to a legal challenge from Harrogate-based property firm Hornbeam Park Developments, which owns several commercial properties on James Street which was set to be part-pedestrianised but has now been dropped.

The Station Gateway proposals now only include a redeveloped One Arch and Station Square, better traffic signals, a bus lane, a southbound cycle lane on Station Parade, new paving for pedestrians and cycling parking at Harrogate Station.

The report predicts the changes will result in a 5 per cent increase in people accessing Harrogate railway station on foot and a 27 per cent increase by bike.

It adds it expects to see a 30 per cent increase in the number of pedestrians using Station Parade.

Construction on the county’s other two gateway schemes in Selby and Skipton is also set to begin later this year.

North Yorkshire Council’s Conservative Executive Member for Highways and Transport, Councillor Keane Duncan, said: “The plans have been revised to ensure we focus on the elements which gathered the most public support.

“After cross-party discussions, there has been significant change to the schemes, particularly in Harrogate, with the most controversial elements no longer moving forward.

“We will soon begin preparatory work ahead of construction starting.