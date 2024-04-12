RESULT: Liberal Democrats win Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone by-election in Harrogate

Liberal Democrat Andrew Timothy is the new councillor for Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone after winning a North Yorkshire Council by-election last night.
By Thomas Barrett, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 12th Apr 2024, 09:14 BST
Councillor Timothy was declared the winner just before midnight and won 1,094 votes.

John Ennis (Conservative) was second with 768 votes.

Gilly Charters (Green) came third with 376 votes, John Swales (Reform UK) received 141 votes and Geoff Foxall (Labour) received 116 votes.

Andrew Timothy (left), of the Liberal Democrats, is the new councillor for Stray, Woodlands and HookstoneAndrew Timothy (left), of the Liberal Democrats, is the new councillor for Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone
Andrew Timothy (left), of the Liberal Democrats, is the new councillor for Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone

The turnout was 41 per cent with 2,496 votes cast.

The by-election was held following the resignation of long-serving Liberal Democrat Pat Marsh.

After the declaration at Woodlands Methodist Church, Mr Ennis told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that voters wanted to teach the Conservatives “a lesson” and negative headlines about the government cut through.

Ms Charters said she expects the Greens to “come back stronger” in a future Harrogate Town Council.

She also paid tribute to the service of Pat Marsh.

Councillor Timothy declined to speak to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The result means the Conservative and Independents Group is still in control of North Yorkshire Council with 47 councillors.

The other parties and independent councillors now have a combined 43 seats.

In the Harrogate and Knaresborough constituency area, the Liberal Democrats have seven councillors, the Conservatives have two and there are two independents.

