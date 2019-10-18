Residents urged to report "heartbreaking" empty homes around Harrogate

Residents have been urged to report "heartbreaking" empty homes around the Harrogate district to the local authority, in a bid to bring derelict properties back into use.

The call comes as a recent council report highlighted that there are currently more than 1000 properties sitting around the district which have been empty for longer than six months.

Earlier this year the council formalised a policy which brought into line the actions to be taken in bringing empty homes back to the market; starting with offers to buy from private owners, and ending with compulsory purchase orders as a last resort.

Speaking this week on the matter, cabinet member for housing Mike Chambers said empty properties couldn't be allowed to lay unused around the borough.

"The whole reason of this initiative is to bring back into use properties that have been empty for considerable periods of time without the owners taking any action to bring them back into use," he said.

"We can not let properties lie in this district without some form of enforcement to ensure they are occupied."

The call came as senior councillors voted to free up £625,000 to purchase three empty homes at this month's cabinet meeting.

Coun Chambers said the authority would look to refurbish newly-bought homes if they required it, or else they'd be allocated straight into the council's housing stock.

Coun Stan Lumley said the move would allow the authority to tackle derelict properties which had a "heartbreaking" impact on surrounding residents.

"This will do very well in the parishes as well as the urban areas. I think we've all got examples of properties in our areas that have been unoccupied for many months, if not years," Coun Lumley said.

"You've got to think of the neighbours of these properties. If you've got one of these units next door or adjoining you, it must be heartbreaking to see this dereliction happening."

It led to Coun Graham Swift, the council's deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, calling on councillors and residents to report empty homes around the district.

Coun Swift said a reminder should go out that empty propertiers can be reported to council, in a bid to continue beefing up the authority's housing stocks.

"The money comes back in to council if we move it back into market...hopefully a message for the external world that we r taking actions to bring the property market forward," he said.

There are currently 1,028 properties across the district that have been empty for six months or longer, according to a council report.

Of these, 212 have been empty and unfurnished for more than two years and consequently classified as long-term empty homes, while another 36 have been empty for more than 10 years.

Members of the public can report vacant properties in the empty homes section of the council's website.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter