RAF Menwith Hill: New radome green-lit by Harrogate planners

​Plans for RAF Menwith Hill, which ‘demonstrate a continued commitment to the defence of both the UK and US’, have been approved by Borough Council planners.

Construction of a new radome will begin in August, 2021 after plans,submitted by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation, were approved by Harrogate Borough Council.

The radomes offer protection against the weather for communications antennae that are used on the base. Planning documents state that the new radome is required to meet ‘the operational output’ of the base which provides ‘intelligence support for US, UK and Allied interests.’

Geoff Dickson, RAF Squadron Leader at RAF Menwith Hill said: “The new radome will house an antenna that offers greater resiliency to the site in terms of communications delivery.”

He added: “This is a demonstration of our continued commitment to the defence of both the UK and US, and an affirmation of our continued presence in the area.”

Squadron Leader Dickson also added that the new antennae will not result in any additional US presence at the base.

Last year the Herald reported on demolition work that was due to be carried out at the base. It highlighted that there are currently 1,200 members of staff, made up of both UK and US personnel.

There were no objections made by local councils, although two were lodged by residents.They raised concerns including the visual impact of the radome and the role of the base.