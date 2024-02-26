Questions over affordable housing at 4,000-home Maltkiln scheme between Harrogate and York

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Maltkiln’s 106-page Development Plan Document (DPD) was discussed at a full meeting of North Yorkshire Council last week ahead of its imminent submission to the secretary of state for housing.

Harrogate Borough Council, which began work on the DPD several years ago, had a requirement in its local plan for any greenfield development to have at least 40% affordable housing.

This can include social housing, discounted market housing and homes sold through shared ownership schemes.

Councillors have insisted there will be 40 per cent affordable housing across the 4,000-home Maltkiln site near Harrogate

The affordable housing requirement for Harrogate remains active in the new North Yorkshire Council until the unitary authority confirms its own county-wide local plan in the second half of the 2020’s.

But division councillor Arnold Warneken (Green – Ouseburn), said the DPD “breaches” the Harrogate local plan because he claims it does not give any assurances about the number of affordable homes that will be built.

The Maltkiln scheme will impact affluent villages between Harrogate and York like Cattal, Kirk Hammerton, Green Hammerton and Whixley.

Parish councillors have said that without a firm target, the development will make it more difficult for young people who grew up in the area to own their own home.

Councillor Warneken said the DPD allows developer Caddick Group to “chase profits and ignore the villages’ needs”.

He said: “Local residents are not saying no to houses they want the right balance in the right location.

"Do we continue in a ‘we know best’ arrogant way or do we take notice of those who put faith in us to tackle the housing problem?”

At a meeting last month, executive member for business Councillor Derek Bastiman admitted the affordable homes would likely be built after larger houses, meaning they could not be ready until well into the 2030’s.

Responding to Councillor Warneken, the council’s Conservative Executive Member for Housing Simon Myers said there had been “misconceptions” around affordable housing at Maltkiln.

He insisted the scheme will comply with the Harrogate requirement for 40% unless it fails viability tests.

He said: “If it were the case there was no requirement for affordable homes in the proposed Maltkiln development, I would be the first to support Councillor Warneken.

"People do get confused about this.

