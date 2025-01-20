Public opinion split down middle on controversial plans for new annex at Ripon Cathedral
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
North Yorkshire Council had received more than 500 submissions from members of the public on the development as of Friday, January 17.
Of those, 262 were in support of the cathedral’s plans and 260 were against.
The cathedral has submitted a planning application for a café, gift shop, song school, additional storage space and new toilets in the city’s Minster Gardens.
Revised plans were drawn up amid public anger about the destruction of 11 trees to make way for the annex.
The changed proposal would see 12 trees removed, but one heritage beech tree saved and 23 new trees planted in mitigation.
Those writing in support of the scheme include Sir Andrew Lawson-Tancred, a canon at the cathedral, who admitted to feeling “bemused” by concerns about the trees.
He said: “Personally, I take the view that none of the trees in the garden have any great merit.
“The collection is entirely self-seeded and presents as unplanned, dark and unsuitable/unworthy as a recreational space.
“Yes, tree 14 is a veteran tree, probably about 170 years old, but it is by no means a prime example of its type (beach).”
Ripon resident Jeremy Holroyd also wrote in support of the scheme.
He said: “This will provide much-needed toilet and cafe facilities which most other cathedrals offer, and will help to attract more visitors to visit our ancient city.
“I am glad to see that the revised plan now retains an old tree, which formerly was going to be felled, and I hope that North Yorkshire Council will be able grant their approval in the near future.”
The objectors include Ripon resident Lisa Bishop.
She said: “The loss of city centre green space and the loss of priceless mature trees will have an adverse environmental effect, as well as the disturbance of already fragile ground.”
Ripon Civic Society has also submitted further correspondence on its opposition to the development.
It has called for North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of children and young people’s services, Stuart Carlton, to be consulted on the application as members feel it would not sufficiently safeguard the young choristers who would use the building.
It said: “We do not consider that it is acceptable from a safeguarding perspective to have a facility for a large number of children and young people within a mixed use, publicly accessible, building without a separated access.”
In response to the call for the officer’s involvement, the council’s assistant director for planning, Trevor Watson, said: “Issues relating to safeguarding are covered by legislation which is separate to policies relevant to determining this planning application.
“The current planning application will be assessed fairly and on its own merits by the relevant planning committee.”
The revised plans are due to be considered by North Yorkshire councillors later this year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.