Public feedback wanted on proposed North Yorkshire solar farm

Public consultation for a solar farm proposed in North Yorkshire has been extended, following a public meeting of village members opposing the plan.

Community members met last week to discuss their response to Irish and UK renewable energy giants Elgin's application for Cayton Solar Farm, proposed for farmland near the village of South Stainley.

New plans submitted for 85 hectare solar farm north of Harrogate

It comes as the consultation period, during which members of the public can submit their views to council on the proposal, was extended until July 29.

According to community member Tim Reid, the extension will enable an extraordinary parish council meeting to be held, with an eye on submitting a coordinated response to the planning application to Harrogate Borough Council.

In a planning statement submitted in May, details of the 85 hectare solar farm project were outlined, including the intention to have the land remain in agricultural use in the form of sheep grazing around the solar panels.

In their statement, the applicants said the farm would support Harrogate Borough Councils economic policies by encouraging the diversification of use for rural and agricultural areas.

The farm would also aid in the UK's broader goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 80 per cent by 2050, according to the statement, with solar power also having a limited environmental impact compared to other forms of renewable energy production.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter