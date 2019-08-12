Pub applies for permission to operate as sensory treatment centre

New life could be breathed into a pub at Kettlesing, with plans submitted that could see it transformed into a therapeutic treatment centre.

In the preliminary details lodged with Harrogate Borough Council, applicant S&B Sensory Ltd have applied for permission to change the use of the former Black Bull Hotel on Skipton Road.

In a planning statement, the applicant announces their intention to change the pub into a "therapeutic sensory service for all ages with disabilities and additional needs".

The move would include the former pub turning into "a sensory service with four rooms consisting of sensory equipment and disability aids including hoists".

The service will be easily accessible for all including wheelchair access throughout and accessible toilets.

The applicants have proposed that they will operate as a book-in service, running from 9am to 6pm seven-days a week.

There will be approximately 12 car park spaces for exclusive use for all clients. including disabled parking spaces.

It's predicted that the change in business type would create three full-time roles, and the same number of part-time.

Earlier this year permission was granted to enable the pub to operate as a cafe or a workshop.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter