£34.5 million bypass off A1 is set for partial closure to motorists in North Yorkshire as major maintenance work begins

Hailed as a huge success, the £34.5 million pound bypass, which is used by more than 7,000 vehicles a day, is to undergo the first round of maintenance works since its opening almost seven years ago.

The Bedale, Aiskew and Leeming Bar bypass cuts journey times by five minutes and improves east-west connectivity, particularly from the A1.

It has resulted in improved road safety as heavy traffic is diverted away from rural communities.

Maintenance work for Bedale bypass - The £34.5 million pound bypass is used by more than 7,000 vehicles a day and has been hailed a success.

The 4.8-kilometre single carriageway bypass linking the A684 north of Bedale and the A684 east of Leeming Bar opened in August 2016.

It came in £7.5 million under budget from contractors Wills Brothers Ltd, who will be carrying out and paying for the upcoming works to maintain the bridge bearings.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Coun Keane Duncan, said: “Bedale bypass was one of the council’s biggest highways schemes in recent years and demonstrates our commitment to improving transport connections.

“It has been hailed a success by road users as well as locals.

"We have seen traffic through Bedale half since it opened, and air quality has improved in surrounding communities.”

Contractors will begin the works on Tuesday, May 9, lasting until mid-August.

Temporary traffic lights will be in operation on the A684 over Holmfield Bridge on the east of the A1M for the full four months, and Rectory Wood Bridge on the west side of the A1M from the end of July into August.

Two overnight road closures will be required between Leased Link Road and Northallerton Road with signed diversions in place.

Coun Duncan added: “The majority of the upcoming works will be carried out to the underneath of both bridges, however, one lane closure is required.

“We apologise in advance for the potential disruption and ask the public for their patience.

"The works are essential for the long-term maintenance of this vital bypass road.”