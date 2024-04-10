£1.3 million from scrapped HS2 project to be spent resurfacing pothole-ridden roads across Harrogate district

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But there are now hopes the situation could finally improve for road users after the government announced that £1.3m previously allocated for the rail scheme HS2 will be spent resurfacing roads in the area including in Knaresborough, Boroughbridge and Ripon.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak scrapped the northern leg of HS2 last year and pledged to use money intended for the scheme on improving transport in the north.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Department for Transport has revealed which local authorities across Yorkshire will benefit from the latest tranche of funding for road resurfacing, which it says will result in £991m in reallocated HS2 funding for the region.

A total of £1.3 million from the scrapped HS2 project is to be spent resurfacing pothole-ridden roads across Harrogate

These are the roads in the Harrogate district that will be resurfaced and how much it is set to cost...

Park Row in Knaresborough - £128,700

C262 in Spofforth - £111,540

Duck Hill in Ripon – £130,000

Follifoot Lane in Spofforth – £85,800

Green Lane in Harrogate – £243,100

Kirkgate in Ripon – £130,000

Lancaster Park Road in Harrogate – £221,000

Roecliffe Lane in Boroughbridge – £137,280

New Road in Sharow – £143,000

Sharow Lane in Sharow – £143,000

Councils across Yorkshire will now be required to submit quarterly reports from June, announcing work which has taken place over three months.

The government says it means residents will be able to scrutinise the progress of the works as these reports will be published online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Harper, Transport Secretary, said: “We’re on the side of drivers, which is why this Government is getting on with delivering our plan to invest £991m in Yorkshire and the Humber as part of the biggest-ever funding increase for local road improvements, made possible by reallocated HS2 funding.

“Alongside this unprecedented funding, which is already being used to improve local roads, we’re making sure residents can hold their local authority to account and see for themselves how the investment will be spent to improve local roads for years to come.”