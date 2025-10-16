Protest planned as Harrogate Spring Water factory expansion faces backlash over environmental impact

The dispute over Harrogate Spring Water’s planned factory expansion has intensified this week, with a protest planned and a conservation group welcoming the findings of a complaint into the company’s marketing claims over its green credentials.

Pinewoods Conservation Group (PCG) reported the bottled water company to the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA), claiming statements made in promotional material were at odds with its plans to expand its bottling plant into an area of community woodland.

Campaigners are planning a peaceful protest when councillors meet later this month to decide the proposal to increase the size of the plant in Harlow Moor Road, Harrogate.

Critics say the expansion would mean the loss of around 500 trees in Rotary Wood, an area of community woodland planted around 20 years ago and owned by North Yorkshire Council.

But the company, which is owned by food and drink multinational Danone, says almost 3,000 new trees will be planted to make up for those lost due to the expansion.

PCG, which was formed to promote the maintenance and conservation of the environment in the town, raised several issues with the ASA, including the company’s use of the ‘bottled at source’ claim, wording suggesting strong sustainability practices and use of the term ‘since 1571’.

The ASA said several concerns were valid, particularly around the use of ‘since 1571’ claim, which the company has agreed to withdraw or amend.

The ASA also noted that a number of environmental claims on the Harrogate Spring Water website have been removed or amended during the investigation.

Following the release of the ACA’s findings, PCG said it remained concerned that the expansion may increase the plant’s footprint into ecologically sensitive woodland areas.

It also called for clearer transparency between marketing claims and business practices.

“Consumers trust heritage brands like Harrogate Spring Water to be honest about their operations,” said a PCG spokesperson.

“When claims like ‘bottled at source’ or ‘since 1571’ are used, they must reflect genuine practice - not just branding.

"This isn’t just about advertising – it’s about safeguarding the integrity of the site, the water, and the environment around it.”

The expansion is due to be decided by North Yorkshire Council’s Harrogate and Knaresborough area planning committee on October 28.

Community group Save Rotary Wood Again has announced plans for a peaceful “tree-themed” protest ahead of the meeting at the Civic Centre in Harrogate.

Sarah Gibbs, from the group, said: “This can’t slip by while no one’s watching.

"If you care about our precious woodland, come and join us.”

A spokesperson for Harrogate Spring Water said: “Harrogate Spring Water is open and transparent about its heritage and we have worked closely with the ASA to address any queries.”

On the expansion plans, they added: “Harrogate Spring Water’s plans will see us invest in both the business and the community.

"The creation of 50 new jobs, an additional £2.3 million boost to the local economy every year, and a commitment to respect the local environment are part of ensuring the right balance between economic growth and sustainable development.

“The planning application submitted in 2017 required no net loss of biodiversity.

“Since then, we’ve listened to the community and committed to a 10 per cent biodiversity net gain, which will be delivered in addition to the planning application requirements.

"This will be achieved through on-site and off-site planting and purchasing credits to support biodiversity projects.”