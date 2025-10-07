Political opinion with Tom Gordon MP: Lessons from the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme: The case for stronger defence

In my first year as an MP, I took part in the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme, a programme that gives MPs a closer look at military life and operations. Like many in Parliament, I came into the role without direct experience of the armed forces, so I welcomed the opportunity to develop a clearer understanding of their day-to-day work. It felt especially important to build that understanding given our constituency’s deep connections to the military, from the Army Foundation College in Harrogate to Menwith Hill, Catterick Garrison, and the many service families who live locally.

As part of the scheme, I visited military bases both locally and further afield, speaking with service personnel across a range of roles. Some of those conversations have directly informed aspects of my work in Westminster. Most recently, after hearing about the challenges families face when stationed overseas, including restrictive visa rules and barriers that prevent partners from working, I raised the issue with the Minister and urged the Government to find a solution to these unnecessary obstacles.

My experience in the scheme also made one thing even clearer: we cannot take our national security for granted. Supporting military families, attracting and retaining talent, and maintaining strong and capable armed forces should remain key priorities, especially in the uncertain world we now face.

The global threat landscape is shifting rapidly. Russia’s war in Ukraine continues to destabilise European security. In Gaza, a worsening humanitarian crisis risks escalating into a broader regional conflict. Rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific, particularly around China’s growing military presence, and increased doubts about the reliability of traditional allies all point to a more volatile and unpredictable world.

Tom Gordon MP at Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme

In such a world, the UK cannot afford complacency. We need to be ready, and that means investing in credible, capable defence. The Government’s recent decision to raise defence spending to 2.6% of GDP, with an ambition to reach 3% in the next Parliament, is a welcome step in the right direction. But it must be followed through. Our armed forces need not only proper funding but long-term strategic investment in people, infrastructure, and equipment. If we are to protect our national interests, honour our international commitments, and remain a trusted ally, defence investment is not optional. It is essential.

However, while strengthening defence is crucial, it cannot come at the expense of other equally vital areas, especially international development. The Government’s recent decision to cut the UK’s aid budget from 0.5% to 0.3% of gross national income to help fund the defence increase was misguided.

Diverting money from aid to defence is not just wrong. It is counterproductive. Overseas development and aid spending play a critical role in preventing the very conflicts we later respond to militarily. It addresses the root causes of instability, reduces forced migration, and helps build resilient countries. Aid also enhances Britain’s global influence, strengthens our soft power, and supports our values, from democracy to human rights.

Defence and development are not competing priorities. They are two sides of the same coin. If we are serious about global security and Britain’s role in the world, we must invest in both.

The conversations I had during the scheme made it clear that meeting today’s challenges requires both a strong, well-funded defence and a continued commitment to international development. I feel privileged to have taken part, as it deepened my understanding of military life and the wider issues we face as a country. I look forward to building on this experience with upcoming visits to the Army Foundation College and Menwith Hill, using what I have learned to better inform my work in Westminster and to strengthen support for our armed forces and communities.