Police object to pub's cycling championship liquor licence application

An application to allow the service of alcohol out the front of a busy pub during the UCI Cycling Championships is set to be decided by Harrogate's licensing committee next week.

The application for a Temporary Events Notice (TEN) would see The Alexandra, on Prospect Place, able to serve alcohol on the road out the front of the premises from September 23 to 29.

Details submitted with the application state that security barriers will be erected to enclose a rectangle area directly in front of the pub, to be used for the consumption of drinks outdoors.

The application states that at least two door staff from the pub will be patrolling the event, with alcohol to be served in plastic cups.

North Yorkshire Police have objected to the application, with licensing officer Jackie Allen writing that it would the undermine the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety and the prevention of public nuisance.

In their objection, police stated the area will be heavily congested with pedestrians during the week, increasing the risk to public safety during a time when police resources will already be stretched.

Harrogate council's licensing committee will meet at 10am Monday to make a decision on the application.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter