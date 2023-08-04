Plans to turn neglected house into apartments in Knaresborough rejected by North Yorkshire Council

A plan to turn a neglected house into apartments in Knaresborough has been rejected by North Yorkshire Council

The decision follows an objection by North Yorkshire Council’s highways department which said the scheme should be refused due to its potentially dangerous impact on traffic exiting Stockwell Road and a lack of parking.

According to planning documents, the property at 13 Stockwell Road, which is not listed but is believed to be hundreds of years old, has “major issues” with subsidence, damp and dry rot which has left the upper floors uninhabitable.

The basement area is also unusable and documents add that the building is in such poor repair that refurbishment of the property would be unviable.

Its owner Paul Franklin asked North Yorkshire Council for permission to demolish it and build a replacement home in its place.

Mr Franklin also asked to level land surrounding the house, which was formerly an orchard, in order to build seven one-bedroom apartments and two two-bedrooms apartments.

Air source units and solar panels were proposed as was a rainwater capture tank for grey water supply.

But before a decision was made by the council on whether it could go ahead the application has been withdrawn.

The plans proved unpopular with local residents and received 33 objections.

Several objectors feared the development’s impact on Stockwell Road which has traffic lights nearby as well as a bridge.

Others said it would make parking issues on the St Margaret’s estate worse.

One objector said: “Frequently there is a ‘race to beat the lights’ as vehicles speed to 40+ mph when no queued traffic at the bridge.

"An increase in cars turning right from the proposed development only increases the risk of an accident or incident.”