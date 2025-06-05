Plans to turn derelict petrol station in Ripon into six flats deferred pending safety report

A decision on plans to turn the site of a derelict petrol station in Ripon into six flats has been deferred by the council.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers at North Yorkshire Council had recommended that the redevelopment of the Skellbank Garage, in Skellbank, was turned down when councillors on the Skipton and Ripon area planning committee met on Monday (June 2).

But councillors said they were minded to support the application subject.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applicant Tate Fuel Oils Ltd had asked for permission to build a four-storey apartment block on the site, which has not been used for more than 20 years.

A decision on plans to turn the site of a derelict petrol station in Ripon into six flats has been deferred by the council

Three two-bed and three one-bed flats were proposed.

The application had the “strong” support of Ripon City Council, while Ripon Civic Society welcomed a change to the plans, which means a pitched rather than flat roof is proposed.

But in his report, council planning officer Mike Parkes said the open undercroft was not sympathetic with Ripon Conservation Area.

He added that the height of the eaves of the proposed building was higher than the neighbouring listed building and the development would be harmful to the setting of the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer also raised concerns that no ground stability report had been carried out despite the plot being in an area with shallow gypsum that could cause subsidence.

Councillors agreed that a gypsum report needed to be carried out and the applicant needed to agree to various planning conditions.

The application will be brought back before the committee at a later date for approval.

In 2003, Harrogate Borough Council approved a plan to demolish the petrol station in order to build eight flats, but the work never took place, and the permission has now lapsed.

A similar plan was submitted in 2016 but was then withdrawn three years later.