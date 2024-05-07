Plans to stop traffic outside former Harrogate Borough Council offices set for approval

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Councillors on the Harrogate and Knaresborough planning committee will meet on Tuesday (May 7) to consider the planning application by Impala Estates, which bought the building from the council for £4 million in 2020.

The developer already has planning permission to convert the historic building into office and restaurant space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crescent Gardens was vacated by the council in 2017 when it moved into its new headquarters at the Civic Centre on Knapping Mount.

The plans to stop traffic outside the former Harrogate Borough Council offices have been recommended for approval

Impala Estates says it wants to block traffic from entering to the front of the former offices, running between Swan Road to the west and Montpellier Road to the east.

It would do this by installing five telescopic bollards alongside planters on both sides of the road.

The area between the planters will be finished in stone block sets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, if the plans are approved then a separate ‘stopping up order’ would be needed from the department for transport to close the road, requiring a public consultation.

Planning documents state the arrangement would make the road look similar to the Low Traffic Neighbourhood that the council trialled at Beech Grove in Harrogate during the Covid pandemic.

The developer added: “The proposed development is inter-related with the conversion/extension of the Crescent Gardens building and the change of the Crescent Gardens roadway to become a privately maintained access road to the Crescent Gardens building, which has been agreed between the applicant and the council.”

Council officers backed the proposals in a report that has been prepared for councillors ahead of the meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “The proposals will have a minor positive impact on the character and appearance of the conservation area and no significant impact on the setting of nearby listed buildings.”

However, the plans received seven objections, including one from the conservation group Harrogate Civic Society.

They objected to the loss of the public right of way and called the proposed planters “unattractive”.

Chair Henry Pankhurst said: “We do not agree that closing off the highway to the public is acceptable, even if it was closed to motor vehicles but maintained the right of way for pedestrians and possibly cyclists.”