Plans to ensure new Stray crossing for cyclists in Harrogate would not mean delays for road traffic

North Yorkshire County Council is proposing to install a new signalised toucan crossing on Wetherby Road at Slingsby Walk on the Stray in Harrogate, where two popular cycle and walking routes meet.

North Yorkshire County Council is proposing to install a new signalised toucan crossing on Wetherby Road at Slingsby Walk, where two popular cycle and walking routes meet.

Approval to go ahead was given this week at a meeting with Coun Keane Duncan, the county council’s executive member for highways and transportation, who said there would be efforts to ensure it did not add to traffic delays on the already-congested Wetherby Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A crossing at Slingsby Walk would be a positive step forward for active travel in Harrogate, providing a safe, formal crossing point for both pedestrians and cyclists who might currently be hesitant about using the link,” said Coun Keane.

“We recognise the concerns around existing traffic congestion on this section of Wetherby Road and at the meeting we discussed how we will use sensor technology to detect automatically when the crossing is clear to ensure no unnecessary delays to motorists.

“We are committed to doing more to create opportunities for people to walk or cycle for work, education and shopping as part of a balanced approach to travel.

"This means doing what we can to support all road users - motorists, cyclists, pedestrians and public transport services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire County Council says the location of Slingsby Walk – near a hospital and schools and an off-road link with routes to the town centre, the Stray and the railway station – is key to its potential success.

The county council says that specialist modelling shows Slingsby Walk has the potential to substantially increase the existing number of cyclists – and help its sustainable transport goals which have been hit by a series of delays in recent years as debate hots up.

Advertisement Hide Ad