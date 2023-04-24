Plans to convert well-known Harrogate church into home approved by North Yorkshire Council

Work began last year on the Grade II* listed church on Otley Road, which closed for worship in 2009 due to structural issues.

When it closed, the church’s council decided against undertaking a £200,000 restoration of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was then sold by the Diocese of Leeds to a funeral director who hoped to convert it into a chapel of rest but these plans never materialised.

North Yorkshire Council has approved an application to convert All Saint’s Church in Harrogate into a home

Documents state its new owners plan to create a “house within the house of God” and a crafts workshop will also be built at the church.

The documents said: “The applicant has belief that the existing building can be resurrected with restoration and modification to form a long term home for themselves and enjoyed by family members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Without foresight the building can, with the right approach be salvaged, and put to continued use as a sanctuary and place of continued life.

“Without applicants that can embrace the unconventional ‘home’ type – the building would undeniably slip into a further marked decline, be deemed an unsafe structure and ultimately fall stone by stone.”

However, the proposals did not receive the backing of Harrogate Civic Society.

The conservation group said it had “much to commend” but the alterations would be “overpowering, too complicated and heavy".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The church dates back to 1871 and was built on land that was donated by the Earl of Harewood – it was listed in 1975.

Isaac Thomas Shutt was one of the two architects who designed the gothic structure, which features a distinctive round bell tower.

Shutt became notable locally for his work including on the Royal Pump Room in Harrogate town centre.

Three Harrogate soldiers who died during the Battle of the Somme are buried in the cemetery that is attached to the church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad