Plans submitted to install 5G base station in Knaresborough to boost coverage for residents and businesses
Under proposals that are being considered by North Yorkshire Council, Knaresborough Telephone Exchange on Park Row would see a mast extended by one metre and other infrastructure installed to improve connectivity for residents and businesses.
The site is owned and operated by Cellnex on behalf of Vodafone and O2 and is on the edge of the town centre.
According to documents, it was chosen as it’s in a residential area with a high demand for mobile services.
The mast is largely screened from the public by other buildings.
The application comes on the heels of several applications to build 5G masts in Harrogate.
5G is the quickest mobile internet connection available and offers up to 20 times faster speeds than 4G.
The government says the rollout of the technology will be critical to economic growth and sustainable communities.
Documents submitted to the council said: “The application is in respect of a 5G electronic communications base station necessary to improve a vital network that provides public services.
“The service provided by the operator is in the public interest and is in very high demand, with 5G being the next and highly significant advancement in mobile connectivity.
"In the UK mobile services now exceed fixed landlines in terms of customer numbers and usage.”
5G has led to some fears the frequencies emitted from the masts could be dangerous to humans.
But during tests in 2020, regulator Ofcom found “no identifiable risks”.
The tests took place in 16 locations across the UK and measured the strength of the electromagnetic field (EMF).
Ofcom said the emissions at each site were a “tiny fraction” of the maximum levels set out in international guidelines.
North Yorkshire Council will make a decision on the plans at a later date.