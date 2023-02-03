The RAFA Club occupied the building between 1966 and 2022 and served to support ex-RAF servicemen and servicewomen throughout the Harrogate district.

The bar was open on Wednesday and Saturday evenings.

The club’s members were part of the RAF Association (RAFA), a registered charity that provides welfare support to the family of RAF members nationally.

But the club closed after over 50 years in June 2022 due to a dwindling membership locally.

Planning documents also say there was also no disabled access to the building, which made it difficult for ageing members to access.

A statement from the club chairman last summer said the club was no longer viable and when sold, the proceeds would be given to the RAF Association.

A closing party was held at the club where people made donations to obtain some of its remaining military memorabilia.

Despite closing the club, the Harrogate district branch of RAFA is continuing with its charitable endeavours and remaining members will still attend annual events such as the Battle of Britain commemorative parade at Stonefall Cemetery and Remembrance Sunday parades.

The National Reserve Club, also called The Nash, was a nearby club that formed in 1913 but closed in 2020.

Planning documents say that declining membership numbers and maintenance costs mean working men’s clubs are struggling to survive.

However, the the Ex-Servicemens Social Club, also on East Parade, is still open.

The plans for the RAFA Club include four 2-bedroom flats and the demolition of an external toilet block.

The planning documents state: “The falling membership of private members clubs such as The Nash and the RAFA Club, have rendered them unviable and works on the maintenance of those properties has declined.

“It is generally recognised that limited membership clubs nationally are in the decline and property maintenance is low down their priorities while trying to survive.