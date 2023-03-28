Plans submitted to convert former Harrogate care home into twelve apartments

The property on the corner of Harlow Moor Drive and Lascelles Grove used to be The Pines care home before it was shut down in 2016.

This was due to a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection that rated the care home as ‘inadequate’ in all areas and said it did not meet industry standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building has stood empty ever since, although there have been three bids for conversion that were refused by Harrogate Borough Council.

Plans have been submitted to convert a former Harrogate care home into twelve apartments

The latest plans by Ilkley-based developer Flatcap Properties LLP include a mix of one to three-bedroom apartments spread across five floors.

As part of the application, the developer had to market the building for 12 months to show that it no longer is required for community use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An independent report commissioned by the developer concluded that it would be refused CQC registration as a care home again due to its configuration.

It added that although it would be possible to upgrade the property to a 20-bed care home to meet CQC standards, the finances involved would result in a ”substantial loss” for any care operator.

The report advised that there is now an expectation for care homes to provide larger bedrooms with en-suite facilities, wide corridors and a range of day spaces.

Harrogate Borough Council’s Local Plan requires 30 per cent of units in a conversion scheme of over ten properties to be classed as affordable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the developer has used a vacant building exemption so all of the apartments would be sold at the market rate.

Documents attached to the application say: “The proposals will bring back into use a building which has been vacant for a number of years and is in need of renovation.

"It has been shown that the building is neither viable or suitable for reuse as a care home or other community uses.

“The proposed apartments offer a range of accommodation and will make use of a brownfield site and deliver accommodation in a highly sustainable and popular location within the town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad