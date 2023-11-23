Plans proposed to build 24 retirement flats at former furniture showroom site in Harrogate district village

Geoffrey Benson & Son in Kirk Hammerton has proposed to build 24 flats for the over 55’s next to its furniture showroom.

The showroom is in a prominent location on the A59 between Harrogate and York and under plans submitted to North Yorkshire Council a complex would be built to offer specialist residential accommodation.

The first and second floors of the existing showroom building would also be converted to create a further four two-bedroom apartments, with the showroom remaining open.

As part of the plans, a cafe would be added to the ground floor.

The furniture company has been in existence since 1933 and moved from its original location on Low Petergate in York to the current site in 1992.

The distinctive original building was built in 1927 and was used as a hotel and a pub until 1990.

After conversations with customers buying furniture, the owners believe there is a “large demand and need” in the area for freehold apartments for the over 55’s.

Planning documents state: “They are by and large people who already live locally and do not wish to move to a town away from their friends and relations.

"These people do not necessarily require affordable dwellings but well designed and appointed quality spaces with fewer responsibilities and maintenance requirements of larger a property.”

According to documents, there are three large care homes within the vicinity but no independent self-contained accommodation for the elderly.

The Harrogate district has an ageing population with the number of over 65s set to grow by more than 30 per cent in the next 15 years.

North Yorkshire Council will make a decision on the plans at a later date.

Earlier this year, SageHaus Living submitted seperate plans for 61 retirement homes with care facilities in Kirk Hammerton.