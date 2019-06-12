Plans lodged for 130 home development near Pannal Ash

Details for a new neighbourhood with up to 130 homes on Harrogate's south-west outskirts have been lodged with the district council.

An outline application for the development by Banks Property Ltd at Castle Hill Farm off Whinney Lane was originally approved by the council in January.

Updated details - including the appearance, landscaping, layout, and scale of the project - were submitted to the authority earlier this month.

The plans represent the latest development slated for Harrogate's draft local plan, prior to its approval.

According to the draft plan, the 6.11 hectare site has a potential yield of up to 183 homes.

Development on Harrogate's south-western edge was a flashpoint during local plan hearings earlier this year, when residents voiced concerns that more than 3000 homes proposed mainly for Harlow and Pannal Ash would overload sewage systems and add to central Harrogate's traffic congestion.

New information on the Whinney Lane development lodged with council includes details of the housing mix - with an emphasis on 'new family homes' - with dwellings to include terraced, semi-detached and detached properties, with 40 per cent of the 130 homes to be classified as affordable.

The majority of homes are designated to be four bedrooms (49), while there will also be three bed homes (15), two beds (34), one bed (10), and five beds (22).

According to a planning statement by Stonebridge Homes, the development will also have an emphasis on maintaining the land's rural feel.

All the homes will have private gardens, while a group of semi-mature trees will be planted in the public open space facing the roundabout on the main access road into the development.

"The trees will provide instant impact and frame the new buildings," the statement says.

The plans include a mixture of trees being planted throughout the site, while "extensive" groups of existing trees and hedgerows are to be retained.

The vegetation will be kept with an emphasis on maintaining a "wildlife corridor" at the site.

"New native hedgerows will be planted along the Whinney Lane frontage where their removal is required to establish a new sight line for the access to the site," the report states.

"The hedge will be in keeping with the rural feeling of the area whilst improving wildlife foraging opportunities."

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter