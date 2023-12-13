Plans for £100,000 cycle lane in Harrogate scrapped by North Yorkshire Council

North Yorkshire Council has decided to scrap plans to introduce a cycle lane worth £100,000 at Nursery Lane in Harlow Hill.

The proposal was part of ten transport projects for the west of Harrogate that was put forward by the council earlier this year.

An update on the projects has been published in a report for the Conservative executive member for highways Keane Duncan.

The report says the path was expected to cost £100,000 but due to critical feedback from councillors and the local community it has been removed from the package.

It has instead been replaced with a £60,000 resurfacing of a footpath and cycleway between Green Lane and Blenheim Way, which is known locally as Rossett Cycle Path.

Other measures included in the transport package include a bid to tackle speeding motorists on Cold Bath Road by extending a 20mph zone.

The council will also spend £200,000 upgrading the signal controls at the Pannal Ash Road and Otley Road junction which it says will improve timings for pedestrians and motorists.

Another proposal is to build a crossing point adjacent to Western costing £10,000.

The council will use money originally intended for phase 2 of the Otley Road Cycle Path from Arthur’s Avenue to Beech Grove but this was cancelled following widespread criticism of the plans.

At the meeting on Monday, Councillor Duncan is expected to give the green light for the ten schemes to be taken forward to the design stage.

Councillors in Harrogate and Knaresborough will receive on update on how the schemes are progressing in spring next year.

The report said: “This report seeks to recommend ten highway improvement projects to support the objectives of NPIF in the West of Harrogate.