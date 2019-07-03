Plans for new a bar at Harrogate's King's Road submitted

King's Road could soon resemble an unbroken stretch of bustling restaurants and bars, with the latest application to convert a shop front into a cafe/bar lodged with Harrogate Borough Council.

Plans to change the use of 44 King's Road, which used to house a Cartridge World, were submitted to the authority in late June.

The King's Road spot is nestled between Cold Bath Brewing Co and Gianni's Brio Restaurant and Pizzeria.

Besides the change of use, the application by James Mossman includes associated works to the building's exterior.

The application form submitted states that the business would create 10 full-time jobs and another five part-time roles.

The opening times for the business would be from 8am until midnight, every night of the week.

A noise report submitted to the council states the cafe/bar would occupy the ground and first floor of the property, while the concrete walls and floors of the building provide "good sound insulation".

Based on a noise assessment and the experience gained from Cold Bath Brewing Co next door, the report surmises that the risk of noise issues arising from a change in use as low.

Such measures as playing music not heavy in bass and moving speakers away from the wall would also help manage noise levels, the report said.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter