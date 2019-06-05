Plans for 66 homes at Sharow deferred over "wall of brick" concerns

Plans for 66 new homes at Sharow have been delayed over concerns the development would present a "complete wall of brick" to those approaching the village.

Planning committee councillors voted in favour of deferring the proposal to allow applicants Rouse Homes Ltd to rejig the design.

It came after councillors voiced their fears that the development, proposed for a field on Back Lane on Sharow's east, would present a "wall of masonry" to drivers approaching the vehicle from the east.

Coun Nigel Simms said the eastern side of the proposal presented a "complete wall of brick" where "houses virtually touch", presenting a "really hard urban edge".

"I'm against the site on design grounds...it's nothing but a wall of masonry," he said.

He had support from Coun Pat Marsh, who added: "It's not a development any of us in this room want to lose, but let's get it right because it's going to be there for at least the next 100 years".

Councillors also raised concerns that the additional homes would contribute to traffic in the region, while Coun Bernard Bateman said he had specific issues with the width of surrounding roads.

While recommended for approval by council officers, councillors instead voted in favour of a motion to defer the application pending a revamp of its design and the completion of a highways survey.

The current design include 26 affordable dwellings distributed across the

site.

It has been proposed that the developers put forward a contribution of £245,432.74 towards open space and village halls in the area, as well as £200,541 towards the extension of Sharow Church of England Primary School.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter