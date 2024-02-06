Plans for 258 new homes in Boroughbridge submitted to North Yorkshire Council by house builder Bellway Homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The proposals form the second phase of an eventual 450-home development on the outskirts of the town.

It will include a mix of bungalows, semi-detached and detached homes which will range in size from one to five bedrooms

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The developer says 40 per cent of the properties will be classed as affordable with these homes spread out across the site.

Bellway Homes has submitted plans to North Yorkshire Council to build 258 new homes in Boroughbridge

As part of the plans, a farmhouse which has not been occupied since February 2022 will be demolished.

Two other farming buildings including a chicken shed have already been knocked down.

Access to the site would be from the adjoining housing development to the north of the site, which is currently under construction and is served by two entrance and exit points on Chapel Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are bus stops around 250m from the site to provide public transport links into Boroughbridge.

Proposals also include a 2m footpath on both sides of the main estate road which the developer says will provide residents the opportunity to walk or cycle into Boroughbridge, which is around 1km away.

A flood risk assessment has been submitted with the application which says surface water flooding will be mitigated by an on-site drainage system.

Boroughbridge flourished during the Roman period but an archaeology study of the site found there is “low potential” for features of archaeological significance within the proposed development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The developer added in documents: “The design and siting of the proposed dwellings is reflective of the grain, scale, and character of the surrounding residential area, in the interest of visual amenity and creating an appropriate sustainable ‘sense of place’.”

The site is allocated for development in the council’s local plan, which states where housebuilding can take place.