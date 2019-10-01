Plans for 218 new homes at Knaresborough would be "cramming" and "over-development", council officers say

All four items to be decided at next week's planning committee have been recommended for refusal by council officers, in another sign of the growing influence of Harrogate's draft local plan.

Members of the committee will be asked to reject all planning applications at the October 8 meeting, with the emerging local plan - which will dictate where thousands of homes, people, and businesses will be located over the next 20 years - cited as a key reason.

The most substantial application - 218 homes at Knaresborough's Water Lane by Geoffrey Holland - is set to be refused over concerns of its size and design.

While the site is included in the draft local plan, the 218 dwellings proposed is 50 per cent more development than the allocated amount of 148, with the Parish council stating the move would be "over-development" and "cramming houses to an unacceptable degree".

Council officers added the current plans "would not create a well-designed, carefully mitigated scheme" and failed to meet principles set out in both the current local plan and the draft, which is set to be adopted before the end of the year.

The plan has been used as the basis to reject the other three applications to be considered at the meeting, which all relate to smaller, residential developments.

Two applications for three dwellings at Athelstan Lane, Hutton Conyers, are set to be rejected due to them both being "visually intrusive" developments in the countryside according to council officers.

Another application for one home at Galphay Road, Kirkby Malzeard, has been recommended for rejection because it sits outside development limits in both the emerging and existing local plan.

The meeting is set to be held on October 8.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter