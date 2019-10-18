Planning applications received by Harrogate NBorough Councuil for week ending October 18.

HARROGATE

Variation of condition 3 (3G pitch and floodlighting operating hours) to allow extended operating hours in the months of January to December from 9am to 10pm only of Planning Permission 16/00584/FULFormation of external sports pitch to include building of perimeter fencing, formation of hard standing, installation of a floodlighting, and building of equipment store, at St John Fisher Catholic High School, Hookstone Drive, Harrogate HG2 8PT.

harrogate

Demolition of existing garage. Building of one two-storey extension. Building of one single storey extension, at 8 King Edwards Drive, Harrogate HG1 4HF.

Listed building ecclesiastical exemption consultation for installation of external ramp and steps to main entrance, at St Roberts Church, Robert Street, Harrogate HG1 1HP.

Conversion of office to one new dwelling with formation of window, at 66 Union Street, Harrogate HG1 1BS.

Change of use from Restaurant to one new flat with associated works and alterations to fenestration, Restaurant 92, 92 to 94 Station Parade, Harrogate HG1 1HQ.

Display of one new non-illuminated freestanding sign and one new non-illuminated wall panel sign, at The Manor House, 60 Cornwall Road, Harrogate HG1 2NE.

Felling of Sycamore group along boundary and one new willow tree within Harrogate Conservation Area, at 13 Connaught Court, Harrogate HG1 2EQ.

Demolition of existing laundry room and installation of three new toilet blocks, at Harrogate Town Afc, Wetherby

Road, Harrogate HG2 7RY.

Demolition of existing detached dwelling to be replaced with two new proposed semi-detached dwelling (Revised Scheme), at 113 Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG2 7SH.

Partial demolition of existing stand and creation of new family stand, at Harrogate Town Afc, Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG2 7RY.

Building of single storey extension with ramp and step access, at 18 Harlow Crescent, Harrogate HG2 0AP.

Lateral reduction (by two metres) of one new beech within Tree Preservation Order 33/2018, at 56 Harlow Crescent, Harrogate HG2 0AJ.

Demolition of garage and conservatory, building of two storey and single storey extensions, building of open porch to the front elevations and alterations to fenestration, at 33 Almsford Oval, Harrogate HG2 8EJ.

Building of single storey extension and alterations to fenestration, at 71 Bachelor Gardens, Harrogate HG1 3EA.

Building of a boundary fence and gate with stone pillars. (Revised scheme), at 68 Crimple Meadows, Pannal, Harrogate HG3 1EN.

Retention of change of use from stables (Sui Generis) to kennels and grooming salon (Sui Generis), at Coach House

Clarebria, 24 Church Lane, Pannal, Harrogate HG3 1NQ.

Variation of condition seven (Noise) to allow revised wording of condition seven of Planning Permission 19/00644/FUL – demolition of existing petrol station and associated structures; building of drive through coffee shop with associated parking and landscaping, at Eagle Three Filling Station, The Carr, Pannal HG3 1ER.

Demolition of existing single garage and building of two storey extension with alterations to fenestration. Proposal to construct a two storey extension with dormer windows to the principle and rear elevations, at 12 Fairways Close, Harrogate HG2 7EJ.

Felling of one new lime tree within Harrogate Conservation Area, at 3A Rayleigh Road, Harrogate HG2 8QR.

Demolition of garage and storm porch, building of garage and storm porch; formation of dormer and installation of two new rooflights, at 15 Queens Road, Harrogate HG2 0HA.

Building of detached single storey oak framed ancillary annexe outbuilding, at Stubbings Barn, Green Lane, Burton Leonard, Harrogate HG3 3TS.

Approval of details required under condition three (Installation of Raised Beds) of Planning Permission 19/02511/FUL – change of use of equestrian ménage for agricultural/horticultural use; Installation of raised beds; Building of greenhouse, at Highfield House, Spinner Lane, Clint, Harrogate HG3 3HL.

Demolition of garage and building of two story extension, at 9 High View, Burnt Yates, Harrogate HG3 3HH.

Building of store, at Poplar Barn, Poplar Farm, Wormald Green, Harrogate HG3 3NJ.

Alterations to field access point, building of 1.2m high timber gate. Formation of sheep pen/trailer parking hardstanding, at Prospect Coach House, High Lane, High Birstwith, Harrogate HG3 2JL.

Building of single and two storey extension, alterations to roof and fenestration and demolition of existing conservatory, at 20 Low Green, Darley, Harrogate HG3 2QA.

Building of two storey building comprising studio over garage, at The Barn, Tatefield Hall, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate HG3 1QZ.

Knaresborough

Display of two new sets of non illuminated stainless steel letters and logo and two new non illuminated post mounted panels (V formation), at The Manor House, 1 Hambleton Grove, Knaresborough HG5 0DB.

Felling of three new ash trees within Tree Preservation Order 73/2007, at Appleby Carr Lodge, Ripley Road, Knaresborough HG5 9HA.

Display of six new non illuminated flags and two new non illuminated V shaped boards, at Manse Farm, Knaresborough.

Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale Moors

Building of single storey and first floor extensions and pitched roof to garage and alteration to fenestration (Revised scheme), at 19 Ashfield Court Road, Pateley Bridge, Harrogate HG3 5JN.

Building of outdoor riding arena, at Maxfield Plain Farm, Maxfield Plain, Bewerley HG3 5BY.

Variation of conditions two (Secured by Design) to allow the replacement of secured by design to part Q of the building regulations security and 17 (Drawings) to allow for the amended design of planning permission 19/02746/DVCON – variation of condition six (windows) to allow for a change in windows and to add a condition which states the approved plans of planning permission 07/05682/FUL – building of two pairs of semi-detached dwellings and three terraced dwellings, to include two affordable dwellings, with new vehicular access (Site area

0.14ha) (Revised Scheme), at Lee And Holmes Builders Yard, Middlesmoor, Harrogate HG3 5ST.

Building of single storey extension to holiday cottage for optional disabled access, bedroom and en-suite, at 6 Foster Beck Lodge, Pateley Bridge.

Ripon

Prior notification for the replacement of old substation with new compact equipment housed in a small enclosure, at Electricity Sub Station, Heckler Close, Ripon.

Building of two storey extension and alterations to fenestration, at 23 Carr Close, Ripon HG4 2LU.

Conversion of garage to form additional living space, building of single storey extension, alteration to fenestration and demolition of existing extension, at Red Hills Grange, 51 Palace Road, Ripon HG4 1UW.

Approval of details required under condition 12 (electric vehicle charging scheme) of planning permission 19/01515/RG3 – building of a business unit, at Phoenix Business Centre, Low Mill Road, Ripon.

NYCC consultation on creation of public footpath, at Footpath adjacent To 18 Crescent Parade, Ripon HG4 2JE.

Environmental Impact Assessment Scoping Opinion for proposed residential and employment development, at Ripon Barracks, Chatham Road, Ripon HG4 2RD.

Felling of three Norway spruce trees within W2 of Tree Preservation Order 28/2017, at Azerley Chase, Azerley, Ripon

HG4 3JJ.

Prior notification for building of general purpose agricultural building, at Thorpe Farm, Knaresborough Road, Littlethorpe, Ripon HG4 3LU.

Building of extension, loft conversion and installation of roof lights, at 12 St Andrews Gate, Kirkby Malzeard, Ripon HG4 3SP.

Formation of field access, at Bramble Cottage, Kirkby Moor Road, Kirkby Malzeard, Ripon HG4 3QN.

Washburn

Building of stables and tack room, at Grass Garth Farm, Askwith, Otley LS21 2HU.

Confirmation of public path diversion order Restricted Byway number 15.50124 Billy Lane, Timble, at Footpath adjacent to At 418029 452934, North Lane, Timble.

Wathvale

Approval of details under conditions four (Landscaping), 11 (Highway protection), 12 (Parking) and 17

(Drainage) of planning permission 18/03209/FUL – building of two dwellinghouses, on land comprising a field At 432380 471959, Dishforth Road, Sharow.

Building of replacement double garage and outbuilding and demolition of existing outbuilding, at Lanley House, Dishforth Village, Dishforth.

Single storey and second storey extension to garage and alterations to fenestration, at 1 Crossways,

Haregill, Wobeck Lane, Melmerby.