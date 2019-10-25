Planning applications received by Harrogate Borough Council during week ending October 25

Approval of details required under conditions five (sewer stand-off), seven (surface water discharge), eight (water main stand-off) and 16 (drainage strategy) of Planning Permission 17/05595/OUTMAJ – Outline application for up to 130 dwellings with access considered, at Castle Hill Farm, Whinney Lane, Harrogate HG3 1QF.

Crown reduction (by three metres) of one new willow tree. Crown reduction (by two metres) of one new holly tree within Harrogate Conservation Area, at 24-26 Apartment 8 Park Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AG.

Crown lift (to three metres) and crown reduction (by two metres) of one silver birch tree within Harrogate Conservation Area, at 9 Alexandra Road, Harrogate HG1 5JS.

Crown reduction (by three metres) of 1 Maple tree within Harrogate Conservation Area, at 4 Kingsway Drive, Harrogate HG1 5NJ.

Felling of one new yew tree within Harrogate Conservation area, at 27 York Place, Harrogate.

Demolition of six new garages; building of two new dwelling houses with associated parking, hard standing and boundary treatment. (revised scheme), adjacent to Garage At Grid Reference 430368 456603, Unity Close, Harrogate.

Non-material amendment to allow alteration to fenestration (feature corner and side glazing of number 18 altered to full height) of planning permission 18/05259/FUL-Joint application for the building of a single storey extension to two new houses (16 and 18 Sussex Avenue), at 18 Sussex Avenue, Harrogate HG1 2NZ.

Certificate of lawfulness for building of single storey extension, at Providence House, 44 Rutland Close, Harrogate HG1 2HF.

Installation of sliding entrance gate, on land adjacent to 1 Oakdale, Harrogate HG1 2LF.

Building of single storey extension and alterations to fenestration, at The Granary, Penny Pot Lane, Harrogate HG3

2SA.

Building of single storey extension, at 19 Oakdale, Harrogate HG1 2LL.

Building of single storey infill extension; building of single storey garage extension, at 5 Kent Bank, Harrogate HG1 2NQ.

Felling of 14 Conifer and one maple within Harrogate Conservation Area, at 94 Duchy Road, Harrogate HG1 2HA.

Certificate of lawfulness for conversion of roof space to provide additional living accommodation, installation of roof light and formation of dormer window, at 23 Morel Grove, Harrogate HG2 0FB.

Crown thinning by 35 percent; crown lift by four metres and lateral reduction by two metres to garden side to one new oak and one new sycamore within G1 of Tree Preservation Order 04/1993, at 8 Plantation Avenue, Harrogate HG2 0DD.

Building of single storey extension, at 52 Harlow Oval, Harrogate HG2 0DS.

Prior Notification for the conversion of an office (B1) to dwelling house (C3), at The Coach House, Rear Of 15 To 17 Haywra Street, Harrogate HG1 5BJ.

Installation of a temporary cremator in the rear courtyard and 2.4m high hoarding; Taking down masonry walls and windows to form access opening; removal of existing cremator plant; Replacement of cremator plant with new; reinstating wall and window as per original, at Stonefall Cemetery, Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG3 1DE.

Reserved matters application for the building of 70 dwellings with appearance, landscaping, layout and scale considered under outline permission 17/04277/OUTMAJ, at Kingsley Farm Residential Development Land Adjacent To Kingsley Road 431923 456294, Harrogate.

Building of single storey side extension; formation of additional access with associated hard standing and alteration to fenestration, at 19 Westminster Drive, Burn Bridge HG3 1NW.

Approval of details required under conditions ten (highways), 11 (highways programme) and 13 (site access) of Planning Permission 17/05595/OUTMAJ – Outline application for up to 130 dwellings with access considered, at Castle Hill Farm, Whinney Lane, Harrogate HG3 1QF.

Approval of details required under conditions five (sewer stand-off), seven (surface water discharge), eight (water main stand-off) and 16 (drainage strategy) of Planning Permission 17/05595/OUTMAJ – Outline application for up to 130 dwellings with access considered, at Castle Hill Farm, Whinney Lane, Harrogate HG3 1QF.

Building of one single-storey extension, formation of Juliet Balcony and alteration to fenestration, at 5 Blackthorn Lane, Burn Bridge HG3 1NZ.

Outline application for demolition of existing social club building, and building of new dance hall facility and building of 14 flats with associated parking, with access, appearance, layout and scale for consideration, at St Georges Sports And Social Club, St Georges Road, Harrogate HG2 9ER.

Retrospective change of use of two new agricultural buildings to B1 (Industrial) and B8 (Storage), Forest Head

Farm, Bogs Lane, Harrogate HG1 4EB.

Felling of one willow, one elderberry, one spruce, one cypress and one birch tree; removal of groups of rhododendrons (G4) distributed around the woodland within A1 of Tree Preservation Order 19/1990, at 14 Hornbeam Crescent, Harrogate HG2 8QA.

Crown Lift (to 3m above footpath, and 5.5m over highway) of two new beech trees within Harrogate Conservation Area, at Warwick House, 18 Warwick Crescent, Harrogate HG2 8JA.

Felling of one cypress tree within the Harrogate Conservation Area, 139 Hookstone Road, Harrogate HG2 8QJ.

Crown reduction by approx three to four metres of one wild service tree within Harrogate Conservation Area, at Langcliffe Place, 18 Langcliffe Avenue, Harrogate HG2 8JQ.

Felling of one cherry; crown reduction by approximately two metres of one prunus; crown reduction by approximately two metres of one catoneaster; crown reduction by approximately 1.5 metres of one prunus; crown lift to 5.1 metres of five limes within Harrogate Conservation Area, at Whitehall Lodge, Flat 2, 2 Tewit Well Road, Harrogate HG2 8JG.

Crown reduction (from nine metres to six metres) and lateral reduction (by three metres) of one new cotoneaster tree and felling of one new rowan within Harrogate Conservation Area, at 8 Wellington Square, Harrogate HG2 0NN.

Lateral reduction of selected branches (by two metres) to one new goat willow (T2), crown reduction (from 12m to ten metres) to one new cypress (T3), removal of lowest branch to one new ash (T4) and crown reduction (from five metres to three metres) to ash and sycamore sapling group (G1) within Harrogate Conservation Area, at 6 Oak Terrace, Harrogate HG2 0EN.

Felling of two Conifer within Harrogate Conservation Area, at 153 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate HG2 0NU.

Variation of condition three (boundary treatment) to allow for rewording of condition to state ‘The proposed boundary treatment to be as drawing SM/104’ of planning permission 14/04023/COU – change of use of agricultural land to form domestic garden, at Chapel House, Mill Bank, Shaw Mills, Harrogate HG3 3HU.

Demolition of six new garages; building of two new dwellinghouses with associated parking, hard standing and boundary treatment (revised scheme), adjacent to Garage At Grid Reference 430368 456603, Unity Close, Harrogate.

Knaresborough

Removal of existing garage, building of two storey and single storey extension, alterations to fenestration and widening of driveway, at 8 Aspin Drive, Knaresborough HG5 8HH.

Demolition of single storey attached garage and building of single and two storey extensions; alterations to roof pitch and fenestration, at 26 Aspin Park Crescent, Knaresborough HG5 8EZ.

Extension to shop (A1) including provision of car parking, at Cooperative Food Knaresborough Service Station, 18 Boroughbridge Road, Knaresborough HG5 0NG.

Building of single storey office building, at Piccadilly Motors Limited, Bar Lane Garage, Boroughbridge Road, Knaresborough HG5 0LZ.

Pately Bridge and Nidderdale

Building of single storey extension and installation of replacement windows and doors from timber to aluminium (Revised Scheme), at Ratten Row Barn, Reservoir Road, Thruscross, Harrogate HG3 4BD.

Variation of condition two (Drawings) to allow minor amendments to internal layout, rebuilding of conservatory, add roof deck and dormer window of planning permission 11/02054/FUL – conversion and building of two storey and single storey extension to residential care home to form four apartments in addition to the existing one (site area 0.2ha), at Nydsley Residential Home, Mill Lane, Pateley Bridge HG3 5BA.

Building of one new dwelling with associated access and hard/soft landscaping (Revised Scheme), at 1 Holly Court, Bewerley, Harrogate HG3 5HY.

Conversion of activity centre to holiday cabin and building of five new cabins including toilets and cooking facility; formation of parking, on land comprising field at 417301 464356, Glasshouses.