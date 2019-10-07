Planning applications received by Harrogate Borough Council

The following were received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending October 4:

Harrogate

Approval of details required under conditions nine (Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Strategy), 16 (Bin Storage) and 18 (Cycle Storage) of planning permission 18/03429/FULMAJ – demolition of single storey building and building of four storey building comprising of 11 apartments with associated car parking, (revised scheme) details of EVCP, bin storage and cycle storage, at Southfield Station Parade, Harrogate.

Other plans for HARROGATE and district include:

Approval of details required under condition four (window and doors) of planning permission 18/03547/FUL – Recladding of external elevations and installation of doors and windows and Juliet balconies, at Southfield Station

Parade, Harrogate.

Demolition of existing garage and building of single storey extensions and internal alterations, at 34 Harcourt Drive, Harrogate HG1 5AB.

Approval of details required under conditions six (Site Investigation Report and Remediation Strategy) and nine (Arboricultural Method Statement and Plan) of planning permission 19/00652/DVCON – Application for the variation

of conditions six, 10, 17 and 18 of planning permission 18/03204/FUL to allow for a phased implementation of works, at Old Swan Hotel, Swan Road, Harrogate HG1 2SR.

Height reduction (by 1.5m) of one new silver birch and (by 1m) of one new leylandii, crown reduction (by 1m) of one new sorbus and one new cherry and crown lift (to 4m) of one new willow within Harrogate Conservation Area, at Stonehaven, 46A Kent Road, Harrogate HG1 2ET.

Lateral reduction (by 1.5m) of one new plum tree within Harrogate Conservation Area, 7 Kent Road, Harrogate HG1 2LE.

Building of greenhouse in rear garden, at Archway House, 24 Swan Road, Harrogate HG1 2SA.

Building of single storey extension, at 51 Kent Road, Harrogate HG1 2EU.

Building of greenhouse in rear garden, at Stonehaven, 46A Kent Road, Harrogate HG1 2ET.

Non material amendment to allow the requirements of conditions three, six and eight to be met at a later stage and allow demolition works to proceed of planning permission 18/01594/FULMAJ – demolition of two workshops, conversion of two workshops into nine dwellings, and building of five additional dwelllings, including parking provisions and various tree works, at Former Lancashire Fittings Premises, Devonshire Lane, Harrogate HG1 4AG.

Demolition of existing garage and conservatory; building of two storey and single storey wrap around extension, at 40 Westville Oval, Harrogate HG1 3JW.

Lateral reduction (by 2m) and crown lift (to 5m)to two oak trees within A1 of Tree Preservation Order 18/1987, at 6 Daleside Gardens, Harrogate HG2 9JD.

Prior notification for installation of the removal and replacement of six new antennas on new steelwork, the installation of 18 new RRU’s and six new combiners on the new steelwork. The removal, replacement and installation of ancillary equipment and development ancillary thereto, at Telecommunications Mast, Harrogate Business Centre, Beech Avenue, Harrogate.

Formation of rear balcony with external steps and alterations to fenestration, at Forest Mount, 12 Forest Lane Head, Harrogate HG2 7TF.

Approval of details under condition two (Phase 1 Preliminary Risk Assessment) of planning permission 19/00438/PBR – prior notification for conversion of agricultural building to form one dwelling with associated building works (revised scheme), on land adjacent to 4 Drovers Fold, Bishop Thornton, Harrogate HG3 3DJ.

Non material amendment to allow a reduction in the number of raised beds and correct approved conservatory now indicated on site plan of planning permission 19/02511/FUL – change of use of equestrian menage for agricultural/horticultural use; installation of raised beds; building of greenhouse, at Highfield House, Spinner Lane, Clint, Harrogate HG3 3HL.

Knaresborough

Building of one dwelling, at Hollytrees, York Road, Knaresborough HG5 0TT.

Crown lift (by 3.5m) to two new beech trees and (by 4.5m) to one oak tree within Knaresborough Conservation Area, at 1 Abbey Court, Abbey Road, Knaresborough HG5 8HX.

Selective pruning of trees within W4 of Tree Preservation Order 01/1959, at Railway Viaduct Over River Nidd Waterside, Knaresborough.

Variation of conditions 31, 32 and 33 (dwelling occupation) to allow a change to the timescales to prior to 150th occupation of planning permission 13/00535/EIAMAJ – mixed use development comprising residential dwellings (Use Class C3), employment use (Use Classes B1 and B8), a neighbourhood centre (Use Classes A1, A2, A3 ,A4 and A5), open landscaping, a primary school (Use Class D1) and associated access, at Manse Farm, Knaresborough.

Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale

Demolition of existing porch, building of single storey extension and new porch, at Hole House, Ghyll Cottage, Panorama Walk, Pateley Bridge HG3 5NQ.

Ouseburn

Outline application for the building of one new dwelling with access and layout considered, at land comprising scrub at 445962 456924 Back Lane, Green Hammerton.

Conversion of existing potting sheds and greenhouses to a dwelling including an element of new construction. Associated drainage and hard landscaping; demolition and replacement of pool house and plant room; building of 2m extension to rear of existing garage, at Walled Garden To South West Of Cherry Tree Cottage, The Green, at Green Hammerton YO26 8BQ.

Approval of details required under condition six (Section 3b Verification report (ARP Geotechnical Ltd)) of planning permission 15/02787/FUL – conversion of barns to form two dwellings, at Church Farm, Church Lane Moor Monkton YO26 8JA.

Felling of two new ash trees and removal of conifer hedge and building of wall with gateposts, at Augustus House, Rudgate, Whixley YO26 8AL.

Masham

Demolition of porch, building of two storey extension, conversion of loft to provide additional living accommodation, installation of two new dormer windows, installation of six new roof lights and alteration of fenestration, at The Nook, Foulgate Nook Lane, Grewelthorpe HG4 3DW.

Part demolition of agricultural buildings and conversion to one new dwelling; building of two and single storey extensions, at Springwood Farm, Kell Bank, Healey HG4 4LH.

Part demolition of agricultural buildings and conversion to form three dwellings and building of covered parking/storage areas, at Springwood Farm, Kell Bank, Healey HG4 4LH.

Ripon

Display of 19 internally illuminated fascia/totem signage, at Piccadilly Motors Limited, Dallamires Lane, Ripon HG4 1TT.

Building of a single storey extension, at 30 Whitcliffe Lane, Ripon HG4 2JL.

Crown reduction (by 4-5m) of one tulip tree within Ripon Conservation Area, on land enclosed by road, The Crescent,

Ripon HG4 2JB.

Variation of condition two (approved plans) for the replacement of drawings and amend the approved materials of planning permission 16/04838/FULMAJ – building of 12 dwellings, carport, fencing, boundary wall with iron railings and gates with formation of access, hard standing and associated landscaping and relocation of lamp posts, on land comprising of a field, at 431775 471428 Ailcey Road, Ripon.

Certificate of lawfulness for alteration of a wall including the construction of a gate, at The Byre, Studley

Roger, Ripon HG4 3AY.

Spofforth with lower wharfedale

Outline application for two new dwellings with access to be considered, on land comprising of a field at 438788 453204 Wetherby Road, Little Ribston.

Washburn

Change of use from holiday cottage to dwelling, at Meagill Corner Farm, Meagill Lane, Blubberhouses, Otley LS21 2PD.

Building of a single storey side extension, at Low Hall Farm, Low Snowden, Otley LS21 2NQ.

Listed building consent for building of single storey side extension, at Low Hall Farm, Low Snowden, Otley LS21 2NQ.

Wathvale

Reserved matters application for the building of five new dwellings (Appearance, Landscaping and Scale considered) under Outline Permission 16/04604/OUT. Approval is also sought for the diversion of a public footpath (15.27/2/1) that crosses the site. (Revised scheme), on land comprising of a field at 433869 471319, Back Lane Copt Hewick.

Non-material amendment of condition two to allow for occupation of dwellings prior to implementation of the consented footpath scheme, on land comprising of a field at 437672 472936 Dishforth.

Demolition of existing agricultural buildings, building of three dwellings and garages, formation of associated access and hard/soft landscaping, at Grange Farm, Sleights Lane, Rainton YO7 3PL.