Plan to turn pub into convenience store and homes

An artist's impression of what the redeveloped site would look like.

Dynamic Capital Killinghall Ltd's proposal for The Three Horsehoes pub has moved a step closer with the submission of a detailed planning application to Harrogate Borough Council.

It comes after the applicants completed a period of consultation with locals, which they claimed saw 83 per cent of residents back the proposal, citing the creation of jobs and additional shopping choices as the reason.

The plans would see The Three Horseshoes public house on Ripon Road, Killinghall, demolished and redeveloped into a new convenience store and four two-bedroom apartments.

It was only three years ago that the site's owners pumped £100k into a major refurbishment project of the pub.

According to the applicants, around 15 full- and part-time jobs would be created in the convenience store, which would include an ATM and be open between 7am and 11pm.

In a statement, a spokesperson from Dynamic Capital Killinghall Ltd said they were "delighted with the response to our plans and have now submitted the application".

In total, 161 people provided their views and 135 were in favour the scheme, according to the applicants.

The planning application will be decided by Harrogate Borough Council in the next few months.

The village north of Harrogate has increasingly become a development hotspot over the last year with a number of high-profile housing developments submitted in the area.

It saw Killinghall Parish Councillor Chris Littlefair appeal to his borough counterparts to give the village a break.

Speaking to members of the borough's planning committee, he said the area had been "unfairly targeted with too many housing developments", with up to eight residential developments underway earlier this year.

"The village is virtually one large building site," Coun Littlefair said at the time.

He added that developments in the village were being completed "without the appropriate infrastructure to support them" - illustrating his point by saying "the whole village has only one dog refuse bin".