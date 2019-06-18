Plan for 70 homes and medical centre in Harrogate village set to be dumped: Planning committee preview

Plans for a development including more than 70 homes and a medical centre are set to be rejected over concerns they will harm the rural landscape surrounding it.

Harrogate Borough Council planning officers have recommended the application for a field off Elton Lane at Hampsthwaite be blocked, citing additional concerns over its location within a flood zone.

Significantly, the site was originally supported for development in the council's draft local plan.

However, government inspector Richard Schofield recommended it be among 11 sites deleted from the plan to make it "sound".

Mr Schofield wrote in March that the site in Hampsthwaite was in a "very prominent and exposed site on the edge of the Area Of Natural Beauty".

"Development here would be likely to give rise to harm to landscape and heritage assets," he wrote.

The outline planning application, submitted by the Trustees of Sir Cecil Aykroyd Bt Settlement, includes plans for 71 dwellings, a medical facility and public parking spaces.

The council's report on the matter says the development on the edge of the village could harm the Hampsthwaite Conservation Area and the landscape setting of the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The report also states that "no overriding justification exists" for a medical centre on land that is within a flood zone area.

The application is just one of the items planning committee members will be asked to decide on at their June 25 meeting.

Also recommended for rejection is an application for 10 new homes at Crimple House Farm, on Harrogate's Hornbeam Park Avenue.

The council's report on the matter states the outline plan is beyond the development limit for the area, with the development considered to cause harm to a public right way of within the Crimple Valley Special Landscape Area.

Decisions will also be made for two applications for developments on scrubland at Tockwith's South Field Lane.

Both a reserved matters application for 80 dwellings, and full planning permission for the erection of 39 dwellings, have been recommended for approval by council officers.

Finally, council officers will ask councillors to greenlight the authority's own application to start work on Ripon Leisure Centre's refurbishment and swimming pool extension.

The work will also include the formation of a playing field, a playground and additional landscaping works, pending a ground stability report.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter