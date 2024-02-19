Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Richard Brown, the Reform UK candidate for the MP of Harrogate and Knaresborough, said he was placing his support behind Independent candidate Keith Tordoff to be Mayor of York and North Yorkshire.

"Having spoken to Keith, I have got to know about him and what he believes in.

"Working with him now, and going forward would be very useful.

Opposed to £11.2m Harrogate Gateway project - Keith Tordoff MBE, left, Independent candidate to be Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, pictured with Richard Brown, the Reform UK candidate to be MP of Harrogate and Knaresborough. (Picture contributed)

"I think people want to see the country come together.

"They also want parties to work together, where there is common thinking, to give focus on delivering for the people."

"Working strategically with Keith would be beneficial, not just to both us, but the whole region.”

The support of the right wing populist party, which won more than 10% of the vote at both by-elections last week where the Labour Party over-turned large Tory majorities, is a boost for Mr Tordoff, a former police officer and ex-chairman of Nidderdale Chamber of Trade.

The only Independent candidate in the running to be the first, powerful new elected mayor of York and North Yorkshire, Keith Tordoff MBE argues that Reform UK has the potential to change politics for the better.

Mr Tordoff said: "I am delighted that Harrogate and Knaresborough members of Reform UK have decided to support my campaign.

"While I am not affiliated to a political party as an independent, I need to work with other parties going forward.

"Reform UK has the potential to change UK politics fundamentally and, in my opinion, for the better.

"I share their views that there needs to be fundamental change to how politics operates in this country."

While positive about Reform, which was originally founded with support from Nigel Farage in 2018 as the Brexit Party, Mr Tordoff is negative about the long-running saga of Harrogate’s troubled £11.2m Gateway project to improve the town centre and bring more cycling and walking to the Station Parade area.

"I know a specific interest of the Harrogate Reform UK Group is the Harrogate Station Gateway Project, and justifiably so,” said Mr Tordoff.

"The project has been fraught with problems from day one, and now we have a project that is proceeding with little focus over the benefits.

"If you drill-down, the money is coming from the Transforming Cities Fund, with the remit : "Providing an accessible, attractive and cleaner alternative to car journeys"

"But, if you look at the scheme from inception, to the modified scheme as it is now, it's difficult to see how it meets that remit.

"It may make the town centre more attractive but is unlikely to promote alternatives to car journeys.

"In addition, any benefits need to be set against the £11million cost of the scheme.

"Part of the problem has been that North Yorkshire Council hasn't really wanted to engage with Harrogate on the project.”

The Mayor will oversee a new Combined Authority, and a multi-million spend across business development, housing, transport, the environment, police and fire services.

The other candidates are: Keane Duncan (Tory), David Skaith (Labour), Felicity Cunliffe-Lister (Lib Dem), Kevin Foster (Green).