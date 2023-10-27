Building works have delayed the opening of the new £17.6 million Leisure and Wellness Centre in Knaresborough with the facility now set to open in December.

The leisure centre and swimming pool is being built next to the demolished old pool on King James Road and it was due to open by the end of summer, before being put back until November and now December.

North Yorkshire Council, which took over the project from Harrogate Borough Council this year, said the latest delay will not increase the build’s overall budget.

North Yorkshire Council’s Corporate Director for Community Development, Nic Harne, said: “We have been informed by the contractor that due to complex mechanical and electrical works at Knaresborough Leisure and Wellness Centre taking longer than anticipated there will, unfortunately, be a slight delay to its re-opening.

“We now anticipate that the newly refurbished centre will be open to the public in early December.

"There has been no increase to the budget for the project, which remains at £17.6 million.”

The facility will have a six-lane 25-metre pool plus an activity pool with a flume.

The council has described it as a “complete wellness destination” as it will also offer a sauna and steam room, a gym, studios for exercise classes, a cafe and an outdoor play area for children.

A key aspect of the project is its environmental credentials and the building will be powered by air source heat pumps and solar panels.

When the Knaresborough Pool project was first announced in 2021, Harrogate Borough Council announced it would have a budget of £13 million.

However, last year this increased to £17 million due to increased material and labour costs, and extra spending on safety equipment.

Since then, it has increased by a further £600,000.

