Objections rise to more than 250 over housing near Harrogate-Leeds border

Harrogate Council will decide next week whether to grant permission for 210 new homes close to its border with Wetherby.

Hallam Land Management and Stockeld Park have asked for outline permission to build the homes, 84 of which will be classed as affordable, on a field off Harrogate Road in Stockeld.

Even though the application, which has been recommended for approval, will go before Harrogate Council’s planning committee on Tuesday (14th), the majority of the complaints have come from Wetherby and Leeds.

In total there have been 286 representations received, which object to the proposed development.

To the south and east of the site, within the Leeds City Council administrative area, a development of 325 dwellings is currently taking place by Bellway Homes

Coun Alan Lamb of Leeds City Council, was one of those who objected. He said: “Whilst the land sits within Harrogate Borough Council, it is Wetherby that will suffer the disruption of the build and the ongoing difficulties from the increase in population.”

Wetherby Town Council and the Campaign to Protect Rural England Harrogate and District Group (HDCPRE) have also called on the plans to be refused.

The plans were due to be voted on earlier this year but were deferred while clarification was sought on where children living on the development would attend school.

The report, which will go before the committee next week, states: “Being within the North Yorkshire boundary, this site is within the catchment

areas for Spofforth Primary School and Harrogate secondary schools.

“The parents of children starting primary school, or transferring primary school, can apply for a place at whichever primary school they choose.

“[It] means that parents living on the development site can, if they wish, apply for a primary school places at any of the Wetherby primary schools.”

Harrogate councillors will be asked to defer the scheme for approval, once Section 106 agreements have been signed off.