North Yorkshire social care for adults rated third best in the country

Social care for adults in the county has been praised following an in-depth inspection that has placed North Yorkshire Council’s services among the best nationally. Pictured are (back row): Mark Greenwood and North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director for health and adult services, Richard Webb. (Middle row): North Yorkshire Council leader Cllr Carl Les, Lauren Derbyshire, Fisani Mahlangu, Sam Spencer and North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for health and adult services, Cllr Michael Harrison. (Front row): Nick Moxon and Adrian Robson at Rural Arts in Thirsk.

Social care for adults in the county has been praised following an in-depth inspection that has placed North Yorkshire Council’s services among the best nationally.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report has been published today (Thursday, October 30) by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after inspectors carried out a wide-ranging analysis of the council’s care services, which included an onsite visit in June this year.

The inspectors awarded a good rating with an overall score of 81, which has currently placed North Yorkshire Council joint third in the country alongside Wokingham Council with more than half of all reports published for 153 local authorities in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only local authorities to be awarded an outstanding rating so far are Camden along with Kensington and Chelsea, meaning North Yorkshire Council is currently the best-performing large countywide authority in the country.

The inspectors awarded a good rating with an overall score of 81, which has currently placed North Yorkshire Council joint third in the country alongside Wokingham Council with more than half of all reports published for 153 local authorities in England. Pictured with Richard Webb with Nick Moxon and behind is the council’s director of public health, Louise Wallace.

The inspectors found that people in North Yorkshire were positive about the care and support they received from the council, and that they were given the advice and information they needed to make the necessary choices about their social care.

Staff were also praised for working closely with people using social care and inspectors said the support provided is well-organised.

The high demand for social care of older people and working age adults in North Yorkshire was recognised by the inspectors, who also outlined a series of areas where improvements could be made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for health and adult services, Cllr Michael Harrison, said: “An inspection by the Care Quality Commission provides a very clear barometer for any local authority to see how well it is doing in providing such important services.

A total of 9,955 people are supported through North Yorkshire Council’s adult social care services.

“To have received such an encouraging report is testament to all the hard work, determination and talent of our staff and partners in the community, including people who use care and support services, across England’s largest county.

“While there is much that is positive, there is still much more work to do as we face significant pressures both financially and in terms of people’s changing needs and expectations of social care.

“I would like to thank everyone involved for all that they do and would urge us all to use this report to drive forward further improvements in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 9,955 people are supported through North Yorkshire Council’s adult social care services.

North Yorkshire Council spent £251 million on adult social care in 2024/25, which was more than 43 per cent of the local authority’s total budget of nearly £577 million. Pictured from left: Cllr Harrison, Maggie Donnelley, Richard Webb, Sam Spence, Fisani Mahlangu and Cllr Les.

Maggie Donnelly, who lives near Ripon, has worked alongside North Yorkshire Council using her own experiences to help develop the authority’s adult social care services. She was also part of a group of people who provided evidence to inspectors involved in the CQC report.

She said: “Listening to people is vital for the council to understand their experiences of adult social care and what matters most to them. I’m really pleased that the report from the CQC highlights the many ways in which people can influence how care and support are shaped in North Yorkshire.

“Whether through individual voices or our forums, it’s great to see what we’ve achieved together working alongside the council. I’m looking forward to continuing with these conversations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The county has a population of approximately 627,629, according to the latest data from the Office of National Statistics. However, North Yorkshire has a higher than average older demographic with 25.67 per cent of residents aged over 65, compared to 18.69 per cent in England. It is often in the last three years of their lives that people draw on social care for support.

But there are also growing needs among working age adults with disabilities and mental health issues, and the report recognised the work that is under way to help support younger people too.

Plans are already under way to introduce care and support hubs to help people recover from a hospital stay and to work with those who have been diagnosed with dementia.

The county’s much-lauded Extra Care programme was also praised by the CQC’s inspectors after a series of housing developments has been introduced to ensure older and disabled people remain living independently in more than 1,500 apartments in towns and villages across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Extra Care schemes offer both purpose-built housing as well as on-site care workers available around the clock and some developments also host facilities such as a library, a shop or a café.

With an increasingly diverse range of needs, the council’s executive has approved a new 10-year programme which would see more Extra Care facilities being built alongside similar services for younger adults who may need care and support.

In the CQC’s report, inspectors said issues remained around access to some mental health services and home care in rural areas, although pilot schemes were in place to help to address this.

They also highlighted that the introduction of the new occupational therapy assistant roles had reduced waiting times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspectors recognised that some people used services outside of the county, but efforts were underway to expand local options.

Commenting on the overall approach to social care in the county, the inspectors said: “People said they were treated with respect and their rights were protected.

“They were involved in making decisions during assessments and reviews and their individual characteristics such as age, disability, or background were recognised and considered in their care plans.

“Many people were able to stay in their own homes for longer, through the care, support and equipment provided. They felt this helped them remain independent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council spent £251 million on adult social care in 2024/25, which was more than 43 per cent of the local authority’s total budget of nearly £577 million.

Each hour of social care in North Yorkshire’s rural communities can cost £5 more than in other parts of the country because of the travel costs and the longer journey times between adults who draw on care and support services.

The council purchases more than two million hours of care for people in their homes each year.