North Yorkshire Police boss urges caution on controversial stop-and-search in tackling County Lines

North Yorkshire Police Commissioner Julia Mulligan has urged caution in the use of stop-and-search tactics in tackling County Lines crime, saying it was not a tool for police to resort to "if someone looks a bit dodgy".

Mrs Mulligan was asked in a meeting with Harrogate Borough Council’s overview and scrutiny committee to clarify her attitude on the controversial tactic, specifically in regards to helping cut down on cross-county drug-dealing known as County Lines.

Mrs Mulligan told councillors that while the rate of stop-and-searches in North Yorkshire mirrored national trends in dipping over recent years, a dramatic increase in knife crime and the emergence of County Lines has seen its use sharply rise.

She said that officers in the county were now "certainly... using it more proactively than we were".

However, she urged caution in encouraging greater user of the tactic, adding that a panel was in the process of being set up to scrutinize its use.

"We do have to be mindful...It's not a random tool which police can employ if someone looks a bit dodgy, they have to have proper grounds to use it," she told councillors.

She added that the independent panel, which her office will oversee, should be "up and running" by early 2020.

It was one of multiple references to County Lines crime during the meeting, and comes after Harrogate was last month named an area of concern by the National Crime Agency due to the proliferation of cross-county crime coming to the district.

Mrs Mulligan's update comes as it was revealed that Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones was on patrol with North Yorkshire Police when they arrested a suspected County Lines drug-dealer earlier this month.

Speaking after the event, Mr Jones said he had been on patrol with the county's drug squad when police received a call about a suspected drug dealer on Harrogate's inner-town East Parade.

The MP was in the police vehicle when it pulled over a scooter driven by an 18-year-old Bradford man, who was allegedly found in possession of drugs when searched by police.

Despite knowing the prevalence of County Lines in Harrogate, Mr Jones admitted he was shocked at being on the scene when an arrest occurred.

"I know this is a wide spread issue, and I know there are issues with drug-dealing in Harrogate's town centre, but I did not expect to be involved in a vehicle pulling over a scooter. Watching all that take place, I was very surprised," he said,

Mr Jones' involvement was revealed by Minister of State for Crime, Policing and the Fire Service, Kit Malthouse during home office questioning in the House of Commons this week.

Mr Jones had asked: "Breaking the gangs that operate county lines is obviously critical but so is supporting the addicts at the end of the line...does my honourable friend agree that in tackling supply and demand that progress will be made in county lines?"

In his response, Mr Malthouse agreed that addicts needed support, and revealed Mr Jone's front-row seat in the arrest of a suspected dealer.

"I gather that he was involved with his local constabulary in the apprehension of a drug dealer on East Parade in Harrogate quite recently," Mr Malthouse said.

"He is right that that we need a balanced approach that does include enforcement and disrupting the business model of those involved in provocating this awful trade.

"We absolutely have to provide support to young people to get them out of the habit or indeed prevent them ever getting into this trade in the first place."

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter