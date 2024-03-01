North Yorkshire mayoral elections candidate announces new ‘Half-Price Homes’ scheme to help first-time buyers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of his new initiative on affordable housing, Keane Duncan says, if elected, he will drive the construction of hundreds more new-build homes sold at a discount of up to 50 per cent of the market value.

And he will also set-up a new ‘Half-Price Homes’ online portal where first-time buyers can browse and reserve discounted properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Owning a home shouldn’t be an unattainable dream," said Mr Duncan.

York & North Yorkshire Mayoral candidate Keane Duncan with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Mr Duncan has announced plans to build ‘Half-Price Homes’ to help more first-time buyers get on the housing ladder. (Picture contributed)

"For too many people of my generation, a home of their own is out of reach.

“I’m committed to supporting hard-working people on to the housing ladder.

"That’s why ‘Half-Price Homes’ will be a key priority if I am elected mayor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unlike shared ownership, buyers will own 100 per cent of the home straight away and pay no rent.

"What is more, the discounted homes will be the same quality and size of market homes.”

The plan by Mr Duncan, who is hoping to emerge triumphant in May’s contest to elect a Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, represents a major expansion of the government’s national ‘First Homes’ scheme.

Under the national initiative, homes are discounted by at least 30 per cent, and up to 50 per cent, of the market value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The discounts apply to the homes in perpetuity, meaning generations of new buyers will continue to benefit every time the property is sold.

In Mr Duncan’s proposals as would-be mayor, the first sale must be at a price no higher than £250,000 after the discount is applied.

It is open to first-time buyers who have a household income not exceeding £80,000, be they individuals or couples.

People with local connections, lower incomes, or jobs in key sectors can be prioritised under local eligibility criteria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The homes are classed as affordable housing for planning purposes, and funded by developer contributions.