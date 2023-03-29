North Yorkshire leader says Harrogate will retain a local voice after this week's momentous changes in local government

Responding to the results of the Harrogate Advertiser's survey of readers' views showing concerns over the shake-up of local government taking place in just a few days time, Coun Carl Les said services would remain local, as would their delivery.

"We are building North Yorkshire Council with local communities at its heart," said Coun Les.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are committed to ensuring that local voices have a strong say on issues that matter to their area.

Responding to the results of the Harrogate Advertiser's survey of readers' views showing concerns over the shake-up of local government taking place from April 1, Coun Carl Les said services would remain local, as would their delivery.

“There will be one website and one set of social media channels that will keep people up to date with news and information from the council, and one phone number to contact us should you need advice, support and services.

“There will be a main office in each former district area, supported by around 30 additional customer access points located in places people already go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Staff will continue to live and work in the communities they serve, providing the services they have provided up to now, listening to the needs of their places and supporting local priorities and action."

Responding to readers' fears of a loss of local input after Harrogate council disappears on April 1, Coun Les pointed to the fact that the Harrogate and Knaresborough area constituency planning committee would be responsible for decisions on local planning matters.

And the North Yorkshire Council leader remains committed to creating to a Harrogate Town Council, something supported in the Advertiser survey and in the council's own public consultation as part of a Community Governance Review.

Addressing readers' concerns over an extra council tax charge, Coun Les said it might cost in the region of £40 to £60 a year for residents in a Band D property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This would result in Harrogate Town Council having a revenue of between £1million to £1.6m.

"It will be for the town council to propose what they want to deliver," he added.

The results of the Harrogate Advertiser’s survey showed costs and spending were a common thread in most of the responses from readers.

Coun Carl Les said he remains confident the new authority is the way ahead during an era of tight budgets from central government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am acutely aware of the cost of living crisis affecting households,” said Coun Les.

"All local authorities are facing similar financial challenges.

"The budget for the coming year that North Yorkshire agreed is without question the toughest I have known in more than 20 years as a member of the county council.

“By joining-up services and maximising its spending power, the council will save between £30 million and £70 million in its first few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the medium-term outlook is bleak unless these higher costs are recognised and councils are given longer-term financial certainty.”

Our survey showed respondents felt they lacked the information to make any judgement on plans for a directly-elected mayor for the whole county.

But Coun Les believes it would bring major benefits.