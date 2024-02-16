North Yorkshire Council vacates office building in Harrogate to help cut costs
The council is currently undertaking a review of properties it now owns so it can save money, raise revenue and operate more efficiently.
Jesmond House on Victoria Avenue is next to the town’s Jobcentre Plus and was used by adult social care staff.
The building was previously owned by Harrogate Borough Council before local government reorganisation.
Ahead of a full meeting of councillors in Northallerton next week, Councillor Gareth Dadd, who is the Executive Member for Finance on the Conservative-run authority, has provided an update about Jesmond House and said that staff moved out last month.
They are now working from a vacant unit in the Civic Centre on St Luke’s Avenue.
The move will free up 14,250 sq ft of office space that will be available to rent or buy for local businesses, although it is currently unoccupied.
Other buildings in Malton, Skipton, Northallerton, Scarborough and Richmond will also be vacated by the council, which it hopes will save more than £700,000 in total.
Councillor Dadd said there are no plans for large-scale job redundancies following the moves, although he added there will be changes to structures and roles.