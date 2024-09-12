North Yorkshire Council unveil plans for ‘captivating’ £20,000 mural in Harrogate town centre car park

North Yorkshire Council has unveiled plans for a “captivating and inspiring” mural on a car park wall in Harrogate.

The mural could cost between £15,000 and £20,000 and would be painted on the side of a wall in the council-owned Station Parade car park in the town centre.

It would be between the bus and train stations and adjacent to the controversial Station Gateway project that is set to be built next year.

Murals have increased in popularity in recent years and have become colourful additions to towns and cities across the UK with many celebrating local figures or landmarks.

Knaresborough has a nature-themed mural at Cheapside and Network Rail commissioned an artist to paint a mural on the iron bridge in Bilton.

Councillors in Harrogate and Knaresborough have been asked by officers to contribute up to £20,000 towards the costs of the mural.

The price would include the fee for an artist, materials and a potential planning application.

No design has been drawn up yet but according to a report that will be discussed by councillors on Thursday, the “visually striking” mural would “reflect the unique character, history, and spirit” of Harrogate.

It says currently the wall offers a negative view to visitors to Harrogate and is an eyesore.

If the artwork is commissioned the council hopes it could become a visitor attraction for tourists.

The report said: “A public art project in a form of mural will transform this neglected space into a vibrant area, improving the overall visual appeal.”

Councillors on the local area committee are allocated £30,000 a year from North Yorkshire Council to spend on local projects.

At the meeting on Thursday (September 12), the committee will decide where to spend this money.

Councillors are expected to spend the cash on a feasibility study for the Knaresborough land train and improvements at Starbeck railway crossing.

However, North Yorkshire Council is committed to the mural and the report said officers are working to progress the project without funding from councillors.