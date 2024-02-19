North Yorkshire Council unable to say when A59 at Kex Gill between Harrogate and Skipton will reopen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The road, which is a vital route between Harrogate and Skipton, closed suddenly on February 2 after a crack appeared in the road.

It’s led to a lengthy diversion route for motorists through Ilkley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council spokesperson blamed heavy rainfall over the winter which then caused the crack between the road and the verge.

North Yorkshire Council is unable to say when the A59 at Kex Gill will reopen as the closure enters its third full week

They added it’s been made worse by continued wet weather.

On Thursday, senior Conservative councillors are set to rubber-stamp a report that asks for £115,000 to be spent on repairs.

The section of the A59 is prone to landslips and last year work began on a major £68.9m realignment of the road.

However, the council insisted in a statement that the closure is not related to these works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement said: “We understand the impact the closure of the A59 at Kex Gill is having and we would like to assure road users that we are doing all that we can to carry out the repair as quickly and as safely as possible.

“Our investigations have shown that this repair has several engineering challenges that we need to overcome before we can reopen the road.

"We are currently conducting further detailed site investigations, including topological and geotechnical surveys, to determine the best course of action to get the road opened as quickly and safely as possible.

“We have already allocated an indicative budget for this work, as part of our wider highway’s capital programme, to ensure this work can start as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will provide a further update as soon as we have determined the exact detail of the repair scheme and the time it will take to complete.