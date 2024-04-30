North Yorkshire Council to introduce stricter light pollution rules for planning applications in Nidderdale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Astronomers commissioned by the Nidderdale National Landscape, formerly known as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), in spring 2022 found that the night skies in the north west of the area, including Upper Nidderdale and moorland near Masham, are some of the least affected by light pollution in England.

Countryside charity CPRE says clear dark skies reduces stress and increases a sense of peace.

But in the wildlife-rich Nidderdale AONB, artificial light can also disturb how animals’ perceive the transition between day and night.

North Yorkshire Council is set to introduce stricter light pollution rules for planning applications in Nidderdale

This disrupts how they sleep and results in reduced foraging or hunting periods for nocturnal species such as bats.

Light pollution can even affect plants whose flowering is linked to day length.

To help combat the problem, the now defunct Harrogate Borough Council drew up a Nidderdale-specific supplementary planning document for its Local Plan.

It said light pollution from farm and commercial buildings is “the most obvious source” of light pollution in the darkest zone of the area.

The document recommends that external lights in the darkest zone, which includes Upper Nidderdale, should only be 500 lumens, which is a measurement of visible light to the human eye.

It adds that all new outside lights in this zone should comply with the latest design standards and be fully shielded and include a lighting plan prepared by a lighting professional.

All external lighting should be fitted with a system to ensure lights are automatically switched off when they are not needed.

All external lights should be also positioned so that the light shines downwards.

A consultation on the document was held in spring 2023 and next week, North Yorkshire Council’s Conservative-run executive are expected to give final approval to the document being adopted.

Most people in the consultation supported the proposals although one man said it would add an unnecessary layer of bureaucracy.

One person said: “The planning burden on development in the AONB is already onerous.

"This SPD will make it more so. Layer upon layer of additional regulation does nothing more than feed a small industry of consultants andadd time and cost to development.”

A council report that accompanies the document said: “Protecting dark skies is important as light pollution has potential to disrupt wildlife, adversely affect human health and erode tranquillity.

"Poor lighting choices can also waste energy and contribute to climate change.