North Yorkshire Council to increase fines for overdue books at libraries across county for first time in a decade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council said it was the first increase in almost a decade and was being made “in the light of increased pressures on finances”.

The changes will only apply to adult library members and not children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The price to print an A4 piece of black and white paper at the library has also increased from 10p to 20p.

North Yorkshire Council is increasing the fine for an overdue book at its libraries across the county from 30p to 35p per day

It remains 50p to print a page of colour.

In an email sent to members yesterday, the council said income from fines and other charges goes into the library budget and contributes to ongoing service delivery costs.

The maximum fine for one book is £8.

The email added: “Charges incurred at our community libraries goes directly back to the groups managing those libraries and makes up a valuable part of the income needed to meet their running costs.

"To mitigate the increase and to help customers keep track of items on loan, we will be introducing reminders about when books are due back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about all of the library charges, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/leisure-tourism-and-culture/libraries/library-charges-and-fines

Last year, Harrogate Library was the most popular in the county with 177,629 visits.

Visitor numbers at other libraries in the former Harrogate district area were Knaresborough with 110,191, Ripon with 73,428 and Starbeck with 18,676.

In 2015, the running of 31 libraries in the county was handed to volunteers in the face of mounting financial pressures brought on by austerity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this model, the council’s library service continues to provide the infrastructure including books and public IT, as well as some paid staff support to ensure consistency across the county.