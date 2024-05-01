North Yorkshire Council to increase fines for overdue books at libraries across county for first time in a decade
and live on Freeview channel 276
The council said it was the first increase in almost a decade and was being made “in the light of increased pressures on finances”.
The changes will only apply to adult library members and not children.
The price to print an A4 piece of black and white paper at the library has also increased from 10p to 20p.
It remains 50p to print a page of colour.
In an email sent to members yesterday, the council said income from fines and other charges goes into the library budget and contributes to ongoing service delivery costs.
The maximum fine for one book is £8.
The email added: “Charges incurred at our community libraries goes directly back to the groups managing those libraries and makes up a valuable part of the income needed to meet their running costs.
"To mitigate the increase and to help customers keep track of items on loan, we will be introducing reminders about when books are due back.”
For more information about all of the library charges, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/leisure-tourism-and-culture/libraries/library-charges-and-fines
Last year, Harrogate Library was the most popular in the county with 177,629 visits.
Visitor numbers at other libraries in the former Harrogate district area were Knaresborough with 110,191, Ripon with 73,428 and Starbeck with 18,676.
In 2015, the running of 31 libraries in the county was handed to volunteers in the face of mounting financial pressures brought on by austerity.
In this model, the council’s library service continues to provide the infrastructure including books and public IT, as well as some paid staff support to ensure consistency across the county.
The community libraries account for just under 40 per cent of active library users and deliver on average 50 per cent of the total business for book lending and computer access.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.